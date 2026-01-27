30 y/o man earning S$4.5k a month fears burnout from working 10 hours daily

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man earning S$4,500 a month shared on social media that he is increasingly worried about work burnout after long hours on the job on a regular basis.

In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Monday (Jan 26), the man wrote that he works 10 hours daily, often longer when meetings or heavy paperwork are involved.

He added that he frequently spends weekends clearing unfinished tasks, leaving him with little downtime.

His only form of relief, he shared, is ensuring he gets eight hours of sleep each night and occasionally spending time with friends or his partner.

“I’m worried about burnout, both physically and mentally, but I can’t quit because this is the best-paying job in my field for someone with a degree,” he said, adding that the average monthly salary in his field is only S$3,000.

“And I’m not remotely ready to do a master’s. Not to mention I have a bond.”

Although he enjoys his job and finds it fulfilling, he admitted that he often feels “dead tired.”

“I know this sounds like a ‘woe is me’ post, but I’m not sure how better to cope. I’m slow in my job and already am pacing it out so I can breathe while clearing as much crap as possible, but it’s just too much. I’m learning strategies from my colleagues, but I feel it’s a ‘me’ thing to struggle. Definitely not ready for a family at this point.”

The man went on to share that none of his loved ones understand his situation.

“My parents glorify slaving, claiming they work every day too. My aunt works till 1/2am sometimes and wakes up at 5; my mom is permanently on her laptop, rotating between work and YouTube every day of the week,” he said.

“They also shared that I chose this job and it’s ‘life’. My partner is just as frustrated, to the point the response is usually ‘haiz… What can we do? Or “’well…’”

“Your feelings are valid. I share the same sentiments.”

The post resonated with many Singaporean Redditors, prompting them to share their own experiences and offer advice.

One commenter wrote, “I feel you, bro. Do you feel the sense of dread that tomorrow you’ve got work? I’ve got no advice for you, but people have been telling me that you have to stop giving the 100% you are giving now and put life in higher priority.”

“It means if you cannot finish work, then you cannot finish. Drag it out and make it normal. If people are not happy, then so be it. Once you realise that work is a subset of life and not the other way round, the perspective will be different.”

Another chimed in, saying, “Your feelings are valid. I share the same sentiments. I spend my weekend catching up with sleep and doing housework and have zero social life. I guess I just learnt to be content, as long as it pays the bills and it keeps me alive.”

To help him gain perspective, a third commenter added, “Supposed your next trip to the doctor, the doctor tells you you have only 3 months left to live. What would you regret doing or not do? End of the day, every choice has a price. There’s no such thing as having it all without making sacrifices in some domain.”

In other news, a Singaporean employee took to social media to vent about a company intern, who reportedly complains frequently, shows little initiative on tasks, and appears disengaged from both work and the office environment.

Posting on the r/nus subreddit, the employee said the intern constantly grumbles about being “bored in the office” despite having been given reading materials and asked to learn the company’s drawing software.

Read more: ‘He thinks our job is easy’: Singapore employee vents about intern who complains and lacks initiative at work