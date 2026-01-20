// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
29.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Vendors complained that cleaning fees in hawker centers have increased, but dishes still remained a mess

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: How are diners supposed to enjoy their meals in a food court when their surroundings are filled with dirty bowls and plates? The answer is obvious — this is not enjoyable at all.

Customers recently complained that a food court’s return area in Ang Mo Kio is piled with uncleaned dishes, and some used trays were even left on tables, chairs, and on the floor. The scenario posed hygienic concerns to the customers. 

When the media visited the food centre, it was discovered that an uncle and an aunty were collecting dishes and wiping trays. The food centre also had three designated areas for returning dishes, and the area closest to the road was the most disorganised among them all. 

Another reporter visited the location on a different day and time, and it was revealed that there was only one person cleaning each area, and there were no additional staff collecting dishes. 

See also  Elderly neighbour raises concern over fire risks from charging mobility aids and electric scooters in corridor

Due to the complaints, the vendors responded that the cleaning fee had recently increased by S$50 to S$100, but the cleaning services were still substandard, and it made them angry. 

A 56-year-old vendor stated that she particularly chose the ‘cleaning and recycling’ package, which cost S$1,200, but the price increased by S$100 early this year. 

“There aren’t enough cleaning workers, so sometimes we have to go and get it ourselves,” the vendor claimed. 

Another vendor remarked: “The dishes aren’t even cleaned properly; sometimes we have to wash them again after we take them back to the stall.” 

One more vendor, a 66-year-old man, shared that he had already given feedback last year and even suggested changing the contractor of the cleaning services, but no action was taken. 

In similar news related to hygiene concerns in food courts, there was also a recent report where diners also complained that the plastic bowls used in a chicken stall had old stains. 

See also  Construction worker saves the day for woman who dropped AirPod into drain

The chicken rice vendor admitted that the tableware that they are using is cleaned by a contractor, and they pay more than S$1,000 monthly for it. The owner also stated that they received the feedback and have now ordered a new batch of plastic bowls as replacements. 

Read more about the story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Woman was covered in white paint and suffered a head injury after falling in a parking lot

SINGAPORE: Another accident happened in the city of Yishun...

Anwar’s party man has a blunt take on RM10 Yee Mee rising cost: ‘Don’t buy if too expensive’

MALAYSIA: In Malaysia, politics is perhaps the national sport,...

Residents in many cities report burning smell, people suspect that haze has returned

SINGAPORE: Is the haze already back? Recently, many citizens...

Jail sentences for school officials who covered up molestation of young children by preschool cook

SINGAPORE: Jail sentences were given on Jan 19 (Monday)...

Business

Singapore job postings expected to continue downward trend in the near term: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Job postings in Singapore are expected to remain...

OpenAI to introduce ads to free and lower-tier ChatGPT subscribers to address soaring costs

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI said it will start testing advertisements...

Quiet cutting: How companies quietly remove staff without paying severance

SINGAPORE: Apparently, there is a new passive-aggressive way to...

SM Lee: “We must not think that just because last year was okay, our problems have gone away”

Singapore - We are told that we are in...

Singapore Politics

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

© The Independent Singapore

// //