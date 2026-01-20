Vendors complained that cleaning fees in hawker centers have increased, but dishes still remained a mess

SINGAPORE: How are diners supposed to enjoy their meals in a food court when their surroundings are filled with dirty bowls and plates? The answer is obvious — this is not enjoyable at all.

Customers recently complained that a food court’s return area in Ang Mo Kio is piled with uncleaned dishes, and some used trays were even left on tables, chairs, and on the floor. The scenario posed hygienic concerns to the customers.

When the media visited the food centre, it was discovered that an uncle and an aunty were collecting dishes and wiping trays. The food centre also had three designated areas for returning dishes, and the area closest to the road was the most disorganised among them all.

Another reporter visited the location on a different day and time, and it was revealed that there was only one person cleaning each area, and there were no additional staff collecting dishes.

Due to the complaints, the vendors responded that the cleaning fee had recently increased by S$50 to S$100, but the cleaning services were still substandard, and it made them angry.

A 56-year-old vendor stated that she particularly chose the ‘cleaning and recycling’ package, which cost S$1,200, but the price increased by S$100 early this year.

“There aren’t enough cleaning workers, so sometimes we have to go and get it ourselves,” the vendor claimed.

Another vendor remarked: “The dishes aren’t even cleaned properly; sometimes we have to wash them again after we take them back to the stall.”

One more vendor, a 66-year-old man, shared that he had already given feedback last year and even suggested changing the contractor of the cleaning services, but no action was taken.

In similar news related to hygiene concerns in food courts, there was also a recent report where diners also complained that the plastic bowls used in a chicken stall had old stains.

The chicken rice vendor admitted that the tableware that they are using is cleaned by a contractor, and they pay more than S$1,000 monthly for it. The owner also stated that they received the feedback and have now ordered a new batch of plastic bowls as replacements.

