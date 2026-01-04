Diners were disgusted of chicken rice stall’s plastic bowls having years of dirt

SINGAPORE: Diners recently complained that the plastic bowls used in a chicken rice stall had old stains and were deemed as disgusting. A customer reported to Shin Min Daily News that he first thought that it was just the color of the soup, but after finishing his meal, he realized it was old grime.

When a reporter visited the said food stall, it was discovered that the plastic bowls used by the chicken rice stall did have stains, but the plastic plates were unaffected. Furthermore, the stall had stopped using metal cutlery and replaced it with plastic as well.

The chicken rice vendor admitted that the tableware that they are using is cleaned by a contractor, and they pay more than $1,000 monthly for it. “I believe it is done using mechanized cleaning,” the vendor declared.

More so, the vendor stated that they had received the feedback from their customers about the plastic bowls, and had already ordered a new batch of plastic bowls to replace the old ones.

The vendor also revealed that they used to use metal spoons and forks, however many of these would disappear in a day, so they decided to switch to plastic tableware.

Other news related to customer complaints

In similar news, there was a report where a stuffed tofu stall located in Toa Payoh supposedly wanted a peaceful closing, but it has been receiving complaints recently that its prices are too high.

The stall owner revealed that the stuffed tofu stall is planning to close its business. However, there was a post online where some of their customers complained about their overpriced tofu.

In response to this issue, the stall owner became emotional in an interview, stating that she wanted to gracefully close down her business, but she felt very wronged when she was criticised for charging too much.

