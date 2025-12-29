Customer complains about overpriced tofu, vendor breaks down in tears

SINGAPORE: A stuffed tofu stall located in Toa Payoh supposedly wanted a peaceful closing next year. However, it has been receiving complaints recently that its prices are too high.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the stall owner revealed that the stuffed tofu stall is planning to close its business next month. The owner explained that many people are now working from home after the pandemic and that the number of office workers has decreased by about 20%, which has affected their sales.

Unfortunately, there was a post online where some of their customers complained about their overpriced tofu. In response to the post, the stall owner became emotional in an interview, stating that she wanted to gracefully close down her business, but she felt very wronged when she was criticised for charging too much.

“We have been operating in Toa Payoh for over 40 years. We had to stop operating due to various cost issues, which was already very difficult, but then some customers complained and even said they were happy that we were closing down,” the stall owner declared.

The owner also remarked that the customer ordered 11 toppings, and the price was only over S$9. “Eight ingredients cost 80 cents each, and the other three cost S$1 each. We even gave them a 20-cent discount, so we only charged S$9.2 in the end,” she stated.

She explained that many of the stuffed tofu products that they sell were handmade and that they sometimes innovate, such as adding cheese, minced meat, and seafood to their ingredients to give their customers a unique taste. She believed that during the 10 years of her service as a business owner, she had been dedicated to serving her customers well, providing them with excellent service and quality ingredients.

With this, she admitted, “I was also open for business during Christmas, and seeing the criticism made me very sad. It felt like all our efforts over the past 10 years were worthless. This has been the most difficult Christmas I’ve ever had.”

