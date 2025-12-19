// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 19, 2025
Photo: Freepik
Customer complains over S$1.6 fee for four laksa takeout containers, says the ‘price is too high’

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A Hougang noodle stall has sparked complaints after charging a customer an extra $1.60 for four takeaway containers at 40 cents each.

The 60-year-old diner told Shin Min Daily News that he and his family were visiting the stall for the first time when they decided to pack some laksa to go. He expressed surprise at the 40-cent charge per container, saying the additional cost caught him off guard during payment.

He then ordered four servings of laksa and paid an additional S$1.6 for four containers. He said, “The takeout fee is usually 0.3 yuan, and I only saw the takeout fee written on the side later. I’m not fussing over the 0.1 yuan, but I just think the price is too high.” 

The customer understands that the shop vendors need to maintain their profit, but passing on the cost to takeout containers is not as good as directly changing their food pricing. For him, the takeout containers are difficult to reuse, which can actually cause more waste. 

The noodle shop stated that they use customised, thicker food-grade packaging boxes designed specifically for holding hot soup noodles, which reduces the risk of spillage during transportation. These containers cost more than ordinary disposable food containers and are also suitable for microwave heating. 

“The takeaway fee has been explained to customers in advance and is clearly marked on the menu at the order counter. Customers can also choose to dine in or bring their own containers to pick up their food,” a spokesperson from the shop stated. 

The shop also emphasised that they value their customers’ opinions, and is currently exploring more cost-effective alternatives while ensuring food safety and quality standards.

In separate news, there was news that a diner found a steel wire in his food while eating in a seafood stir-fry stall. The owner of the stall immediately apologised and offered a partial refund, but the diner refused.

Read more of the story here.

