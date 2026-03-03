Vehicle bursts in parking lot prompting members of the public to extinguish flames

SINGAPORE: Another life-threatening incident on the streets of Singapore, with a car suddenly bursting into flames in an open-air parking lot. Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident.

One of the witnesses reported to Shin Min Daily News that as he was on his way to buy dinner, he saw smoke coming out of the car, and a few moments later, it caught fire. The witness also heard that there were crackling and popping sounds as the vehicle succumbed to the flames. Fortunately, there was no one inside the white vehicle during the accident.

“My car was also parked nearby, but I quickly drove away because I was worried that the fire would cause traffic congestion in the parking lot,” the witness added.

He also pointed out that the parking lot was full of cars when the event took place, and luckily, the damaged vehicle was parked in the outermost space, saving the other cars from potential danger.

Moreover, members of the public did not hesitate to help as they rushed with water hoses to extinguish the fire. The Singapore Civil Defence Force also confirmed that they received the report, and that when they arrived at the scene, the members of the public were using fire hoses to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Other related news

In similar news related to fire accidents lately, a woman was washing her clothes and cooking at home when her washing machine started releasing smoke and eventually caught fire.

This incident happened in a four-room unit on the 5th floor of an HDB block located on Tampines Street 23.

According to case details, the woman’s kitchen ceiling of the unit was blackened by smoke, and shards of glass from the shattered washing machine were scattered on her floor after the accident.

