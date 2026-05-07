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Van nearly hitting a pedestrian (Photo: Facebook / SGRV ADMIN )
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Van runs red light in Bukit Panjang, pedestrian nearly struck in front of traffic police

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A Toyota Hiace was caught on video running a red light along Bukit Panjang Ring Road on a rainy day, narrowly missing a pedestrian at a crossing.

In the clip circulating online, the van speeds past the crossing just as a pedestrian steps forward — all while a Traffic Police officer stands nearby at a bus stop.

No injuries were reported, but the close call has raised fresh concerns about road safety.

Online, reactions were swift. Some questioned whether enforcement cameras were even functioning, with one asking, “Traffic camera for show only?” Others said they did not notice any camera flash in the footage.

Another commenter called the incident “ridiculous,” adding that it could have easily ended in serious injury if the pedestrian had moved faster or if a cyclist had been crossing at the same time.

Some also urged stricter checks on drivers, including verifying whether motorists are properly licensed.

Others pointed out that pedestrians should remain cautious, even at designated crossings. One netizen noted that people should practise “defensive crossing” — staying alert despite having the right of way.

Authorities continue to remind motorists to obey traffic signals and remain vigilant on the road. Running a red light can result in fines, licence suspension, or even court action.

Related story

In a separate incident, a car that ran a red light struck a boy riding a bicycle at a crossing.

The impact sent the boy airborne before he lost control of his bicycle.

Read more about the news story here.

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