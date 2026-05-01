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A car hit a young boy riding a bicycle (Photo: Facebook.com/SGRV ADMIN)
In the Hood
2 min.Read

Netizens enraged when a car ran a red light and hit a boy riding a bicycle, say there are brakes for a reason

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: An unfortunate event happened in the streets of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 when a car decided to run a red light and struck a boy riding a bicycle, crossing the road. The incident occurred last April 29, 2026, at approximately 2:30 in the afternoon. 

In a video posted on Facebook, it was clearly seen how a young boy wished to cross the street when he was struck by a black vehicle. The car hit the boy’s bicycle, which led to the young man flying in the air and losing control. 

As reported by Lianhe Zaobao, a woman cycling behind the boy witnessed the accident and tried to help him up. However, due to the impact, the boy struggled to get on his feet. Furthermore, at the time of the accident, a construction worker wearing a helmet and a reflective vest was crossing the road, and when he saw the boy, he carried him to the side while waiting for rescue. 

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force remarked that after receiving the report, the authorities immediately went to the scene for rescue. 

With this, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on what happened. One comment declared: “The traffic light is clearly on red for the driver, yet he still drives across. What is he thinking?? As for those who help the cyclist, they meant well by trying to move him to a safer location, but using force to lift up the cyclist may cause more harm if he has sustained bone or internal injury.” 

Another netizen said that there should be a mandatory jail term for the driver, and there should be an additional charge for failure to provide assistance to the boy. Some claimed that the driver was distracted and thought that the driver was looking at or talking on the phone. 

“There are things called brakes in a car to use,” one more concluded. 

However, there were comments where people thought that the child should be more careful next time around. One said: “His mother should educate him to stop at traffic lights to make sure every vehicle stops before riding through the crossing, even if it’s your right of way.” 

Other related news 

In other news related to Singapore accidents, there was a recent report where a customer claimed that a beautician scratched her face with a blade while doing an eyebrow touch-up and failed to apologise. 

“I felt very disappointed with the attitude shown. Accidents can happen, but it is important to take responsibility and apologise to the customer,” the customer claimed. 

Read more about the news story here

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