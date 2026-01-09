// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 9, 2026
26.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Van crashed into two vehicles and three pillars, driver blames detached shoe sole for delayed brake

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A van crashed into two cars and knocked down three pillars in an open-air parking lot at Bukit Batok East Avenue. Upon further investigation, it was suspected that the driver’s shoe sole got stuck on the pedal, and he failed to hit the brake in time. 

A 70-year-old witness, an owner of a flower stall nearby, shared that the van drove into the parking lot and first crashed into a parked BMW at the corner of the car park. Afterwards, the van knocked down three pillars before finally coming to a stop after crashing into a Toyota that was parked in front of her flower stall, which belonged to her customer. 

When the customer came back to pick up his car, he was shocked to see how badly it had been damaged,” the flower stall owner stated.

As seen in the photos provided for this case, the front of the van was dented, and the body had a logo of a pest management company. Furthermore, the BMW was severely damaged in the front, with its bumper detached and its license plate removed. 

See also  Ho Ching: Pandemic goal posts moved by the virus… we are where we are

When reporters visited the scene, it was discovered that the metal pillars were placed on the side of the road, and that three orange cones were placed in place of the posts that were broken. 

The witness also added that the van driver told them that the sole of his shoe was coming off, which made it hard for him to hit the brake. In relation to the explanation of the driver, it was believed that the driver’s shoe was stuck on the accelerator, causing the van to lose control. 

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident, and the 29-year-old driver is under investigation by the authorities. 

In similar news about van accidents, there was a recent report where a 65-year-old van driver collided with eight vehicles—four cars, two vans, and two lorries—in a single day at different locations. 

A representative of the van’s company revealed that the driver suffered from diabetes, and unfortunately, he had experienced low blood sugar and dizziness at the time of the accident. 

See also  ‘Crazy lady starts videoing me for no reason... doing the same to other people' at MRT

Read more about the news story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Garbage truck driver imprisoned for 5 weeks after negligent right turn, seriously injuring motorcyclist

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old garbage truck driver made a life-changing...
Business

Grab, GAC team up to rollout 20,000 EVs across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: Grab has partnered with Chinese carmaker GAC to...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Grab, GAC team up to rollout 20,000 EVs across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: Grab has partnered with Chinese carmaker GAC to...

Foreign worker on S$2.4k pay says he was left out of bonus while colleagues received one

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old foreign worker says he felt unfairly...

‘It was like hell’: NUS student burnt out after five internships, fears full-time work

SINGAPORE: Internships are meant to be a gentle warm-up...

‘I’m sick of work’: Singapore woman considers 9-month career break after 10 years in workforce

SINGAPORE: At some point, every working adult hits that...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //