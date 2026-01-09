Van crashed into two vehicles and three pillars, driver blames detached shoe sole for delayed brake

SINGAPORE: A van crashed into two cars and knocked down three pillars in an open-air parking lot at Bukit Batok East Avenue. Upon further investigation, it was suspected that the driver’s shoe sole got stuck on the pedal, and he failed to hit the brake in time.

A 70-year-old witness, an owner of a flower stall nearby, shared that the van drove into the parking lot and first crashed into a parked BMW at the corner of the car park. Afterwards, the van knocked down three pillars before finally coming to a stop after crashing into a Toyota that was parked in front of her flower stall, which belonged to her customer.

“When the customer came back to pick up his car, he was shocked to see how badly it had been damaged,” the flower stall owner stated.

As seen in the photos provided for this case, the front of the van was dented, and the body had a logo of a pest management company. Furthermore, the BMW was severely damaged in the front, with its bumper detached and its license plate removed.

When reporters visited the scene, it was discovered that the metal pillars were placed on the side of the road, and that three orange cones were placed in place of the posts that were broken.

The witness also added that the van driver told them that the sole of his shoe was coming off, which made it hard for him to hit the brake. In relation to the explanation of the driver, it was believed that the driver’s shoe was stuck on the accelerator, causing the van to lose control.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident, and the 29-year-old driver is under investigation by the authorities.

In similar news about van accidents, there was a recent report where a 65-year-old van driver collided with eight vehicles—four cars, two vans, and two lorries—in a single day at different locations.

A representative of the van’s company revealed that the driver suffered from diabetes, and unfortunately, he had experienced low blood sugar and dizziness at the time of the accident.

