SINGAPORE: US pop singer Madison Beer was in town recently for a concert at the Singapore EXPO Hall as part of her regional tour. However, she didn’t just gladden fans’ hearts; she also, in an act of generosity and kindness, paid the rental fees at a nail salon at Aljunied.

Twenty-one-year-old Hazel Wah, who owns the salon, took to Instagram on Saturday (Aug 24) to share the story of the singer’s kind act. “MADISON BEER PAID FOR MY RENT!!!” wrote Ms Wah, posting a photo with Ms Beer featuring the singer’s beautiful nails.

Ms Wah’s salon used to be called Toto Nail Studio and has since been rebranded Edens’ Atelier Co. She explained in her post that she had taken a “leap of faith!” by moving to a larger venue.

However, her former partner did not honour their commitment and left her hanging. This left her with financial constraints, she added.

The business owner added that she has been financially independent since she was 18 and used her own funds to grow the salon, losing more than S$20,000 on rent, electricity, salaries, and other obligations.

“It was a lot for me to handle as 20k is a huge loss for me at the age of 21,” Ms Wah wrote, adding that the experience had been “really all blood, sweat, and tears” because she worked 12-hour shifts to make sure her bills were paid.

Fortunately, her fiancé and friends stepped in to help, but an unexpected blessing came when she received a DM from Ms Beer on Thursday (Aug 22). The singer wrote that her nails were “breaking and falling apart” and asked if she could get them done at Ms Wah’s salon.

She wrote that the singer was “genuinely so kind, so friendly” and that they talked a lot. Calling the encounter an “amazing and surreal experience,” Ms Wah added that Ms Beer’s IG story helped the salon, and she would be “forever grateful” to her.

Ms Beer asked her agency to transfer S$3,460 to Ms Wah’s PayNow and told Ms Wah that she had covered her rent.

“I was seriously just in awe that she was even giving me a chance to do her nails. I still can’t comprehend the fact that she PAID FOR MY RENTAL!!!”

The singer also sent her a kind message.

Ms Wah, overwhelmed by Ms Beer’s act, even tried to return the money to the singer. Writing that she had just been about “to give up on everything,” she expressed her gratitude to those who supported her, especially Ms Beer.

“Special thanks to Madison @madisonbeer —although you might not see this, the entire Edens team truly appreciates everything you’ve done for us. 🤍”

If anyone is interested in getting the same nail treatment as the pop singer, Edens Atelier is located at 124 Lor 23 Geylang, #03-02, Singapore 388405.

