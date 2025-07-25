US Open: Who will be the next American to win it? Redditor asks

The tennis community has long admired American Andy Roddick, who played smartly and with charisma throughout his 13-year career. At the age of 21, Roddick secured his one and only Grand Slam title at the 2003 US Open against Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Now, with the 2025 US Open coming up in August, a curious Redditor asked: “Andy Roddick was the last American man to win the US Open. Who will be the next American to win it?”

This sparked an interesting discussion with Redditors sharing their thoughts and opinions.

One Redditor said Taylor Fritz might be the next American to win the Grand Slam title: “I saw Taylor play at Wimbledon in the SF, and he definitely has the weapons to do it, but he needs to raise his levels a huge amount if he’s going to beat Sinner / Alcaraz in a GS… He’s the American with the best chance, though. Shelton is miles away.”

However, others responded that Fritz needed better movements, otherwise it would be hard for him to beat top-ranked players such as Sinner and Alcaraz.

Another Redditor remarked: “Unless Carlitos or Sinner gets upset before the finals of the US Open…it will be TOUGH for any American to win it… BUT if they get upset…out of the choices…I think Taylor has the best chance. His game has really matured a lot this past 1-2 years.”

Others said the next American athlete to win the title won’t be coming from the current pool of tennis players on the tour. Fans are not confident that Fritz will get past Sinner, and Ben Shelton is not good enough either.

“Most likely no player on tour… Fritz or Shelton winning isn’t impossible but incredibly unlikely. They’d need to play lights out and hope the top seeds are having a rough day,” a Redditor declared.

However, even though there were doubts about Ben Shelton’s career, other fans still believe in his capabilities. One commented: “Ben Shelton. He’s a young, ascending player whose game translates very well to the US Open courts… Probably won’t happen in the next year or two, but he will have a good chance at it in his prime.”

Aside from Fritz and Shelton, Frances Tiafoe was also mentioned, with fans noting that he plays well at the US Open. Another player mentioned was Learner Tien. Fans believe he is likely to win the tournament two to three years from now.

The US Open is the last of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments every season. It comes after the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon.