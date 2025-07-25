// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 25, 2025
29.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Sports
2 min.Read

US Open: Who will be the next American to win it? Redditor asks

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

The tennis community has long admired American Andy Roddick, who played smartly and with charisma throughout his 13-year career. At the age of 21, Roddick secured his one and only Grand Slam title at the 2003 US Open against Juan Carlos Ferrero. 

Now, with the 2025 US Open coming up in August, a curious Redditor asked: “Andy Roddick was the last American man to win the US Open. Who will be the next American to win it?” 

This sparked an interesting discussion with Redditors sharing their thoughts and opinions. 

One Redditor said Taylor Fritz might be the next American to win the Grand Slam title: “I saw Taylor play at Wimbledon in the SF, and he definitely has the weapons to do it, but he needs to raise his levels a huge amount if he’s going to beat Sinner / Alcaraz in a GS… He’s the American with the best chance, though. Shelton is miles away.”

See also  Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy selected as captains for the 2026 Presidents Cup

However, others responded that Fritz needed better movements, otherwise it would be hard for him to beat top-ranked players such as Sinner and Alcaraz. 

Another Redditor remarked: “Unless Carlitos or Sinner gets upset before the finals of the US Open…it will be TOUGH for any American to win it… BUT if they get upset…out of the choices…I think Taylor has the best chance. His game has really matured a lot this past 1-2 years.” 

Others said the next American athlete to win the title won’t be coming from the current pool of tennis players on the tour. Fans are not confident that Fritz will get past Sinner, and Ben Shelton is not good enough either. 

Most likely no player on tour… Fritz or Shelton winning isn’t impossible but incredibly unlikely. They’d need to play lights out and hope the top seeds are having a rough day,” a Redditor declared. 

However, even though there were doubts about Ben Shelton’s career, other fans still believe in his capabilities. One commented: “Ben Shelton.  He’s a young, ascending player whose game translates very well to the US Open courts… Probably won’t happen in the next year or two, but he will have a good chance at it in his prime.” 

See also  Mattress, McDonald's, moaning: tennis tactics for Aussie isolation

Aside from Fritz and Shelton, Frances Tiafoe was also mentioned, with fans noting that he plays well at the US Open. Another player mentioned was Learner Tien. Fans believe he is likely to win the tournament two to three years from now. 

The US Open is the last of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments every season. It comes after the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon.

Hot this week

SG Economy

Deal roundup: GIC’s Frankfurt moves and Toss IPO ambitions

SINGAPORE: Singapore's sovereign fund GIC is exploring complicated international...
Sports

Singapore is set and ready for AFC Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Singapore Under-19 Women’s National Team is now ready...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

SBS bus captain returns wallet with work permit, S$2,400 to grateful passenger, says: ‘It was the right thing to do’

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit told the heartwarming story of a...

Employer slammed for restricting helper’s phone use to just 2 hours a day

SINGAPORE: An employer was slammed online for limiting her...

Ex-preschool teacher pleads guilty to kicking 4-year-old girl, leaving bruise

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (July 22), a 57-year-old former preschool...

Maid says, ‘My employer wants me to wake up early and work on time, but she never lets me sleep on time’

SINGAPORE: One foreign domestic helper took to Facebook to...

Business

Deal roundup: GIC’s Frankfurt moves and Toss IPO ambitions

SINGAPORE: Singapore's sovereign fund GIC is exploring complicated international...

New Silk Road hedge fund shuts down after weak returns, US investors pullback and founders’ decision to ‘hang up their boots’

SINGAPORE: New Silk Road Investment Pte is shutting down...

Neonergia courts GIC to fuel Brazil’s power grid

SINGAPORE: Neoenergia plans to propose a sale of its...

Singapore’s core inflation stays at 0.6% in June, below economists’ forecast

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation, which excludes private road transport...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore