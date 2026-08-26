Ex-MP Amrin Amin: Parents who are platform workers, like food-delivery riders, will also benefit from new childcare leave days

SINGAPORE: After former Member of Parliament Amrin Amin praised in a Facebook post the announcement from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong concerning a significant increase in leave days for parents in this year’s National Day Rally speech, a commenter asked if it would also apply to platform workers such as food-delivery riders.

Calling it a “good question” from Mr Muhamad Faizal Sannosi, Mr Amrin explained why and how platform workers stand to benefit as well.

“For the self-employed, the reality is simple: don’t work, don’t earn. When your child needs you, it helps to know that taking the day off doesn’t also mean losing the day’s income,” he wrote.

PM Wong had announced on Sunday that parents will be getting eight days off each for families with one child, 10 days’ leave for families with two children, and 12 days for families with three or more.

Additionally, the government will cover the cost of all child-related leaves, up to the reimbursement limit of S$2,500 a week.

“Platform workers such as food-delivery riders and private-hire drivers working through platforms are treated as self-employed for childcare leave purposes,” he wrote, adding that freelancers, small business owners, and others who have similar employment meet the eligibility criteria.

At present, like others, eligible self-employed parents who have young children have six days of childcare leave.

“But the Government only compensates them for days 4 to 6, capped at $500 a day. The first three days? You can’t claim. You bear the cost,” wrote Mr Amin, who went on to explain how platform workers and other eligible self-employed parents “have two real wins,” which are additional leave days, and full payment for them, subject to a cap.

“This will help. For a food-delivery rider with a young child, every day off the road is a day without pay,” he added.

However, Mr Armin, a lawyer, reminded workers who are self-employed that their claim is based on their assessed income with the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS).

“So make sure your income is properly declared. You also need to have been self-employed for at least 3 continuous months and lose income when you take the time off. Remind your friends about this, yah?” he wrote. /TISG

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