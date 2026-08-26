‘Super easy to go JB’: TikToker shares sneak peek at new RTS Link

SINGAPORE: As the RTS Link nears completion, one TikTok user shared a preview of what commuters on both sides of the causeway have to look forward to when the high-speed train opens early next year.

In the video he posted last week, Dexter (@dexterkuanby) noted that it will soon be “super easy” to go to Johor Bahru.

He started out by showing the “ton of counters” which will make clearing customs a breeze, then moved on to showing a train cabin, which certainly looked spacious.

“Within five minutes, you reach JB Central, super duper fast,” he noted.

He was also awed at the train station itself, calling it “marvellous” and noting how many safety barriers it has, as well as the gigantic ceiling fans to cut through the humidity. The state-of-the-art luggage scanning also received praise from him, as did the spacious walkways and walkalators similar to those at Sentosa.

He showed the ticket machines, and reminded viewers to download the RTS app, which will allow trips to be faster and more convenient, and joked that the space for the information counter is so large, people can go dancing in front of it.

The “five-star hotel toilets” also got special mention from Dexter, as he predicted they would not easily get smelly.

He ended the video by asking viewers what they think, and whether they would try it out for travelling to JB and back.

Excitement has certainly been building up, and the RTS Link will cut the end-to-end journey between Singapore and Malaysia to just six minutes. It will also be an important part of the solution to the persistent traffic problems on the Causeway between the two countries, which is used by approximately 300,000 people daily.

The project is now in its final stages of integration testing.

The RTS Link has the capacity to transport around 10,000 passengers each way. The project is budgeted to cost S$3.24 billion, with Malaysia taking on a 39% share of the costs while Singapore will shoulder the remaining 61%.

“This project is much more than building bridges—it is also about building a better future for both countries, strengthening our longstanding friendship and creating more win-win opportunities for our businesses and citizens in areas of common interest and mutual benefit,” said former Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat in 2024. /TISG

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