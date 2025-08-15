// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 15, 2025
30.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram.com/fkerley99
Sports
2 min.Read

US Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley provisionally suspended for missed drug tests

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

American Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley has been temporarily suspended for missing three drug tests outside of competition within a span of a year. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said that missing these tests is considered as “whereabouts failures” and can result in a two-year suspension. 

Under the anti-doping rules, athletes are required to provide updated information about their whereabouts for testing, which includes a one-hour time slot each day. With this, three missed tests in a 12-month period are counted as an anti-doping violation. 

Kerley has made his name known by winning a silver medal in the 100-metre event at the Tokyo Olympics. He also won a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics last summer. More so, he became the 100-metre world champion back in 2022 and has won six medals overall at world championships. 

On social media, Kerley expressed his side of the story by stating, “I stand on truth. Out of respect for the legal process, I won’t go into further details at this time. But I can promise you this — I will be strong for my name, my career, and my legacy.” 

See also  Stefanos Tsitsipas win at the Dubai Tennis Championship finally ends his ATP 500 final losing streak

“I’ve faced storms before. Every time, I’ve come out stronger. This will be no different,” he added. 

Furthermore, through attorney Howard Jacobs, it was stated that Kerley would challenge the charge, and stated that the athlete “strongly believes that one or more of his alleged missed tests should be set aside either because he was not negligent or because the Doping Control Officer did not do what was reasonable under the circumstances to locate him at his designated location.”

Netizens also expressed their opinions on the subject matter. One stated: “Fred is done with track this season, but clearly track ain’t done with Fred. Leave the guy be.” 

Another expressed that this is not the first time that this has happened. “He’s not the 1st. This occurred recently with another athlete, and it was overturned. Presumption without due process is often just gossip,” the netizen said. 

In another social media post, Kerley stated: “You can try to break me in the storm, but all you’re doing is giving me a better story at the finish line.” 

Kerley’s athletic concerns 

Previously, Fred Kerley denied some accusations of being arrested for battery. He was detained by law enforcement in Broward County, Florida, when official arrest records stated that the athlete was booked on a charge of “touch or strike battery,” a wrongdoing under Florida law. 

See also  Singapore’s football under scrutiny as MPs pursue review findings of team’s performance at SEA Games

Furthermore, he was arrested in Miami Beach in January after a confrontation with police, and also faced a separate legal case for a domestic violence incident that allegedly occurred in May 2024.

Read more here

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man argues with ATM user for taking too long, Singaporeans side with him

SINGAPORE: After a man got upset with another man...

Elderly woman who pinched & hurt her helper with a nail clipper charged with abuse

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old woman who injured a domestic helper...

Photo of tourists sleeping near Jewel Rain Vortex upsets S’poreans

SINGAPORE: When a photo of people sleeping on benches...

ICA finds over 4,600 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden among bottled drinks in Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: What looked like a normal delivery of bottled...

Business

Malaysia’s Interior Ministry chief inspects RTS Link sites ahead of 2027 opening

JOHOR BAHRU: The Secretary General of Malaysia’s Ministry of...

Singapore firms DBS and Sea Limited surpass US$100B market cap for first time

SINGAPORE: For the first time, two Singapore companies—DBS Group...

‘Two years off the job?’: How layoffs and bad bosses are making Singaporean job seekers extra cautious

Singapore: Two years without a full-time job is a...

Johor’s data centre boom set to drive 18-fold surge in water demand, pushing shift to reclaimed wastewater

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s transformation into Malaysia’s data centre capital...

Singapore Politics

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

© The Independent Singapore