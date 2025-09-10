// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Caucasian man looking at his laptop.
Photo:Depositphotos/depositedhar(for illustration purposes only)
2 min.Read

US man in SG says it’s the first time in his life he can walk down the street at night without any worry

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: An American man took to Reddit on Monday (Sept 8) with a lot of enthusiasm about life in Singapore, where he’s lived for the past year.

U/Remote_Fisherman_469 explained in an r/Singapore post that he’s not a “normal” American in the sense of only having lived in the US, since he spent much of his growing-up years in South Sudan and Uganda.

“I’ve only ever spent a few years in the US, and because of that, my perspectives are a little different from other Americans. To start, I never really viewed the US as ‘home’, I don’t really know what home is lol,” he wrote.

Having married a “wonderful Peranakan lady”, they now live in Yishun, and he describes his in-laws as some of the kindest people he’s ever met, adding that they spend time with them frequently.

He travels around Singapore for work and has been to “just about every MRT station” and visited over 200 people.

Everyone has been very nice and kind, more hospitable than I’m used to! I’ve had some great conversations with people and made friends… Singapore is really amazing. I love the nature, the people, the architecture, and hot dog buns from my local HDB bakery xD. Some people say Singapore is boring, but even after being here a year, I still love just walking around the small local parks (there are some real hidden gems I’ve found) and trying out as many bakeries as I can,” he added.

The post author also wrote that people have asked him if he feels that Singapore’s laws are too strict, but, on the contrary, he is actually grateful for them because it’s the “first time in my life I can walk down the street at night without any worry!”

Commenters on his post, in turn, expressed how much they appreciate his perspectives on the city-state.

Glad that you enjoy Singapore, and I hope the future years here will be the same for you!” one wrote.

Another chimed in to say they “Love how much you’ve embraced Singapore, sounds like you’ve explored more corners than most locals.”

“Love how much you’ve embraced Yishun,” a Reddit user added.

“THE FACT you’ve been to Pasir Ris impressed me HAHAH,” a commenter wrote.

A fellow American also showed up in the comments with a lot of love for the Little Red Dot: “I’m American (Oklahoma) and am here for work for the next 30 days or so, I absolutely love it here! If there were enough rural space for my four dogs, I would consider relocating and taking the position full-time.

“The bakeries are the first thing that caught my nose! I smell fresh bread and I get soooo hungry, haha. I’ve been here for two weeks and have met so many awesome people, both local and foreign. I feel so welcome everywhere I go, too, and I don’t even feel that way in the States most of the time.

“I’m very much looking forward to the next project we have coming here. Thank you, Singapore.” /TISG

