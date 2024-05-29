SINGAPORE: Dr Siok Kuan Tambyah, an Associate Professor at the NUS Business School, will be speaking on the topic ‘Does Money Buy Happiness?’ on June 8 at the Rochester Mall branch of Orange & Teal restaurant from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Dr Chee Soon Juan, who owns Orange & Teal, announced the upcoming “Saturday Conversation” in a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 28).

“A study found that Singaporeans’ satisfaction with their political rights had a significant impact on their well-being,” a video announcing Dr Tambyah’s talk says.

The academic has been involved in well-being and happiness research for over 20 years and, in the course of her talk, will answer questions including:

How do we measure something as subjective and multifaceted as happiness?

Does money buy happiness?

Who is responsible for happiness?

Reservations for attending Dr Tambyah’s talk may be made through this link.

“Dr Tambyah has co-authored five books on quality-of-life issues for Singaporeans and written numerous book chapters and journal articles on similar topics.

Her latest book can be downloaded for free at Happiness and Wellbeing in Singapore: Beyond Economic Prosperity – 1st (routledge.com).

If you would like to find out how Singapore fared in relation to other countries, the 2024 World Happiness Report is also a great read at World Happiness Report 2024 | The World Happiness Report,” the post reads.

Dr Chee is the secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party, while Dr Tambyah is the wife of SDP’s chairman, Dr Paul Ananth Tambyah, a noted infectious disease specialist and assistant Dean of NUS’ Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

While not a politician herself, Dr Siok Tambyah has often been seen accompanying her husband to SDP activities in the past years.

In 2018, Dr Siok Tambyah co-authored an earlier book with fellow NUS Business School associate professor Tan Soo Jiuan titled Happiness, Wellbeing, and Society – What matters for Singaporeans.

“A certain level of income is necessary to meet the basic needs and costs of living in Singapore. But it comes to a point in time that’s a plateau or turning point where more income doesn’t make anyone happier or satisfied…

We are seeing some of these happening in Singapore, too,” said Dr Siok Tambyah at the time.

In 2016, Dr Siok Tambyah published the first volume in the series Happiness and Wellbeing: The Singaporean Experience, which she had also written with Assoc Professor Tan.

The books have been based on research funded by NUS regarding Singaporeans’ satisfaction with the overall quality of life from 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016-2017, and 2022. /TISG

