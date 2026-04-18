‘Up to $500 ang pao’: SG employers share what they give helpers, sparking discussion

SINGAPORE: From whipping up breakfast before anyone’s fully awake to managing the endless cycle of laundry, childcare, and eldercare, domestic helpers are, in many ways, the quiet engine of the household. Yet because so much of this work happens behind the scenes and becomes part of daily routine, it is easy for it to go unnoticed.

Some employers, however, do make a conscious effort to acknowledge this often invisible labour, whether through small gestures of appreciation or more structured forms of recognition.

In an online forum, employers from Singapore recently discussed how much bonus and allowance they give their helpers. The conversation was sparked after one user asked how others typically reward their helper’s efforts.

The user shared: “I recently got a helper and am very happy with her. Salary is S$750 + S$60 levy per month. I want to ask about other people who also have a helper: How often do you give her allowances or ang paos? And how much is reasonable? I know this is not compulsory, but I am happy with my helper. But at the same time, I am not rich.”

It did not take long for responses to pour in, with employers sharing their own systems.

Some kept things structured. A few said they give fixed yearly bonuses, often tied to holidays like Chinese New Year or Christmas.

One wrote, “My wife gives an ang pao—CNY S$100; a Christmas gift—S$100; and a special gift on my child’s birthday because she takes care of him well—S$100. And we buy a birthday cake for her on her birthday.”

Another shared, “My helper, when she joined us, was new from Myanmar. So her pay was only S$500. After 11 months, we increased it to S$600. Her ang paos are between S$400 and S$500 every year. For a birthday, it’s S$100 ang pao. We pay for all her face wash, cream, shampoo, soap, etc.”

A third commented, “My family gives our helper gifts and money during occasions such as CNY, Christmas, birthdays, some bonuses, etc., and Sundays off. We also give her holidays so she can fly back to see her family. She has been with us for almost 22 years.”

A fourth said, “I used to have a helper at her end for her service for 5 years. I gave up 1 lump sum as a gratitude bonus. (5 months’ worth of pay).”

Others said they prefer giving practical gifts instead, such as gold earrings or a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, some highlighted non-monetary ways of showing support. One said they helped their helper learn new skills by enrolling her in courses.

“I equip my helper with skills by signing her up for courses. The aim is not to have her work for my family her whole life but to give her chances that she never had. It may cost quite a bit, but you could start with small courses.”

A few others, meanwhile, suggested that beyond rewards and occasional gifts, employers should also focus on more practical forms of support that contribute to a helper’s long-term well-being.

One said, “Please consider booking regular dental services for them; regular cleaning, filling, and explaining how it prevents tooth extraction down the road saves $$$.”

Another added, “Gifts are one thing, but the more important part is that you are supposed to provide her with money or the actual items to cover all her food, except on her off day, typical hygiene and toiletries, medicine, and any public transport fare she does on your behalf.”

In other news, one Singaporean woman says she is now questioning whether it might be time to end her relationship after her boyfriend refused to promise her a ring within the next four to five years.

Sharing her situation on the r/sgdatingscene forum, she said that when she first got together with her boyfriend three years ago, they were very much “in sync.”

Read more: Singapore woman considers breaking up after BF refuses to propose within five years