Unvaccinated youth sits by kerb while friends dine in

Kuala Lumpur – A video of a group of friends dining in while one of their friends waits for them nearby because he is unvaccinated is circulating online.

A video posted on popular short video creation app TikTok on Thursday (Sept 2) has given a glimpse of the current situation among friends with different vaccination statuses.

The video had the caption “Yang tau je tau”, which means “only those who knows, knows” and is reported to have taken place at an eatery in Malaysia.

At the beginning of the clip, the individual recording the scene turns the camera to three friends having a meal. One man in a blue shirt was stifling a laugh.

The source of the humour was soon revealed outside the eatery, where one of the friends was sitting by the kerb.

However, it appears that the young man in red did not mind sitting outside because he smiles a few moments later.

According to a friend of the individual who posted the video, their friend in red had already received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine but did not complete the mandatory waiting period to declare him fully vaccinated.

Because he wasn’t officially vaccinated, the young man couldn’t dine out, therefore, had to wait outside for his friends.

With over 58,000 likes and 1690 comments, TikTokers had mixed reactions to the clip. Some found it hilarious, while others felt pity towards the friend in red.

The original poster explained that his friend attempted to dine in with them, but his current vaccination status resulted in him sitting by the kerb.

Meanwhile, members from the online community commented that friendships were tested at these moments.

“This type of friendship is not worth keeping. My son is unvaccinated and had lunch with two of his friends who are vaccinated,” shared Facebook user Irene Lim.

“The two friends lunch with him in the open and take turns to hold each other drinks so that one of them can eat more comfortably. This is true friendship.”

“To be honest, I’m feeling sad. True friends will rather not dine in, if too hungry, then choose places that can all go together,” added Facebook user Sahila Cardin./TISG

