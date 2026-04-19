Universiti Malaya apologises after theatre scene deviates from script, sparks backlash

MALAYSIA: Universiti Malaya has apologised after a theatre scene deviated from the vetted script and violated competition rules, resulting in the performance being ruled ineligible.

But some are saying this is nothing new, and it has happened before, but this time it is getting more attention because it happened at the UM, a very prestigious institution in Malaysia.

The institution also says it will investigate the suggestive theatre scene that went viral after public outcry.

The controversy arose from a clip filmed during the Universiti Malaya Theatre Carnival (KARVITER).

The footage showed a male and female actor alone together on a bed under dimmed lighting. The male actor is seen slowly crawling forward suggestively while the female actor begins to lie down, shortly before the sequence is interrupted.

The university said it takes the matter seriously and acknowledges the concerns raised by the public. It said the scene constitutes a clear violation of competition rules.

Users on X are saying this is not the first time a university play runs out of script, particularly when it comes to suggestive acts.

The user posted a video showing what they say is a student in a sexually explicit act.

One commenter said that besides UM, UPM isn’t spared either. “This theatre issue has actually been around for a long time. It’s only viral now because UM did it.

“Here’s an old video from UPM in 2019. This time it’s the woman on top of the man… kind of the reverse 😅.”

Another had this to say on the moral standing in Universities:

UM’s Karviter. Doing indecent acts openly, and being afraid of being criticised openly.”

The user also asked what type of education is being dispensed at the institution to make students act the way they did during the play.

They twisted the title of the play, ‘Asrama-ra’ to ‘berasmara’, meaning (making love).

The story went wild on threads, with some saying they thought UM was a great university, while others stated the acts during the play showed serious failings, blaming the lecturers in the process.

Another commenter shared: “Surely those students should have rehearsed. Why wasn’t it filtered? As lecturers, why didn’t you advise that it was inappropriate to be staged? Only after it went viral did a statement come out… Very embarrassing. This is serious, not a joke. Issues like this seem to encourage immorality. Back then, if we performed, we would be corrected — okay, this part needs to be cut off. So I think UM lecturers were very careless.”

The incident has since drawn wider discussion about creative boundaries and supervision in student productions.