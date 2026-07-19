Universal Studios Singapore rollercoaster malfunctions, leaving 15 park visitors stranded mid-air

SINGAPORE: A rollercoaster at Universal Studios Singapore temporarily malfunctioned on Thursday (July 16), leaving 15 visitors stranded before they were safely evacuated without any injuries.

The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. at the theme park, which is located within Resorts World Sentosa.

A video uploaded to Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu showed the ride stopped mid-air with passengers still seated. The footage showed the rollercoaster halted on the track with the seats tilted at an angle of about 45 degrees. Several staff members were also seen climbing onto the track, apparently to inspect the ride before assisting those on board.

Responding to queries from 8world, a Resorts World Sentosa spokesperson said the rollercoaster experienced a brief technical malfunction at around 1 p.m. The spokesperson said the ride automatically came to a stop at a safe location on the track as part of its safety systems.

According to the spokesperson, staff responded promptly and safely evacuated all 15 passengers from the ride. No injuries were reported during the evacuation.

Resorts World Sentosa said the attraction resumed normal operations after undergoing a comprehensive safety inspection.

“The safety of our visitors is always our top priority. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our visitors for their patience and understanding,” the spokesperson said.