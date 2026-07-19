PM Wong thanks Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon for ‘exceptional service’ as he announces retirement

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Chief Justice Justice Sundaresh Menon will retire on February 26 2027, bringing to a close more than 14 years at the helm of the judiciary. Court of Appeal judge Justice Sushil Nair will succeed him as Singapore’s fifth Chief Justice on the same day.

Announcing the leadership transition on Friday (July 17), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong paid tribute to Justice Menon’s years of service, describing his tenure as one marked by distinction.

“Chief Justice Menon has served Singapore with distinction over the past 14 years. Under his leadership, our judiciary has earned the confidence of Singaporeans and the respect of the international legal community. I thank him for his exceptional service,” Wong said.

He also expressed confidence in the incoming Chief Justice, saying Justice Nair would continue to build on the judiciary’s strong foundations while upholding its “excellence, integrity and independence”.

In a separate statement issued by the Singapore Courts on Friday, Justice Menon reflected on his years leading the judiciary, describing the experience as an unparalleled privilege.

“It has been a peerless privilege for me to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Singapore judiciary for almost a decade and a half,” he said.

Justice Menon thanked the Government for the opportunity to serve and for supporting numerous judicial reforms and initiatives throughout his tenure. He also acknowledged the contributions of judges, international judges, judicial service officers, court administrators and other court staff.

“I have given it my best. The time is coming when I will pass this responsibility on, and I know that my successor, Justice Sushil Nair, will similarly work to further strengthen and nurture this cherished national institution,” he added.

Justice Menon, 64, was appointed Chief Justice on November 6, 2012. According to the PMO, his leadership oversaw a period of significant transformation for Singapore’s judiciary.

During his tenure, the courts strengthened their institutional framework, expanded access to justice, modernised administrative processes and reinforced public confidence in the rule of law.

Among the major changes introduced under his leadership was the judiciary’s digital transformation, alongside the establishment of the Appellate Division of the High Court, a move aimed at enabling appeals to be heard and resolved more efficiently.

Justice Menon also played a central role in the development of the Singapore International Commercial Court and its international committee, further enhancing Singapore’s standing as a trusted venue for resolving international commercial disputes.

His tenure also saw the Family Justice Courts and Youth Courts adopt a therapeutic justice approach, reshaping the way family and youth-related matters are handled. In addition, he established the Singapore Judicial College, which has since become the cornerstone of judicial education.

Justice Nair, 62, joined the judiciary as a judicial commissioner on April 1, 2025. He was subsequently appointed a High Court judge before being elevated to the Court of Appeal on June 15.

Before joining the Bench, he spent 35 years in legal practice. He previously served as deputy chief executive of Drew & Napier and headed the firm’s corporate restructuring and workouts practice group.

The PMO described him as a leading authority on complex commercial and cross-border legal disputes across the Asia-Pacific region.

Beyond his legal career, Justice Nair has also been recognised for his public service contributions.

In 2022, he received the Friends of Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Award for his role in supporting the takeover of the then Singapore Sports Hub by Sport Singapore. The integrated sports and entertainment venue has since been renamed The Kallang.

The following year, he was awarded the Public Service Star (Covid-19) for helping conceptualise Singapore’s Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill, which provided relief to businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic.

Responding to his appointment, Justice Nair said he was “deeply honoured” by the President’s decision and mindful of the responsibilities that accompany the office.

“I am deeply honoured by the President’s appointment and profoundly conscious of the responsibilities that come with the office of Chief Justice,” he said.

He also paid tribute to Justice Menon’s leadership and pledged to continue safeguarding the judiciary’s core principles.

“I will strive to uphold the independence and integrity of our courts, safeguard the rule of law, and ensure that justice continues to be administered impartially, fairly and effectively in service of the people of Singapore,” he said.