Unhappy with getting 90% in test instead of perfect score, student assaults teacher in class

Jewel Stolarchuk
THAILAND: A high school teacher in Uthai Thani province was assaulted by one of her students after a disagreement over exam marks, leaving her with facial injuries and damaged ribs, according to The Bangkok Post.

The incident took place last Tuesday (Aug 5) at a private school in the province. The 11th-grade male student had scored 18 out of 20 in a midterm exam.

Dissatisfied with not receiving full marks, he approached his female teacher to question the grading.

The teacher reportedly explained that while his answer was correct, he was required to show the steps in his working and he had not done so.

Unconvinced, the student sought the opinion of other teachers, who confirmed the original grading. Returning to the classroom, he once again demanded extra points but was turned down. Witnesses said he then kicked over a desk and stormed out.

About ten minutes later, the boy returned and asked the teacher to apologize to him. When she replied, “Who should apologize?” he allegedly paused briefly before charging forward and striking her in the face in front of more than 20 classmates.

The attack left the teacher with a bruised nose and left eye, swelling on her head, and inflamed ribs.

The student’s parents later met with the teacher to apologize on his behalf. The school suspended the boy from classes, and his family indicated that he intends to drop out.

