‘Like Indomie without spices.’ Indonesian content creator bites into uncooked bee hoon noodles given away at SG-themed event in London

SINGAPORE: When an Indonesian content creator visited a Singapore-themed event in the United Kingdom, he was surprised when he and the other attendees were given two packs of uncooked bee hoon noodles, which came with a canned drink from Yeo’s.

Onat Siahaan, who can be found as @Yuanathan on TikTok, shared this in posts on TikTok and Instagram on February 10 (Tuesday), showing different attendees with unopened noodle packs and cans on their desks.

“POV: When you’re going to a Singaporean event in London, and they give you vermicelli noodles for snacks,” he wrote on the text overlay on his video.

As a joke, Mr Siahaan opened one of his noodle packs and took a big bite, and wrote in the caption, “Is this the best way to have it?”

He further joked in a comment that it was already 7 o’clock in the evening and he hasnt had his dinner yet, and was therefore hungry.

In response to a commenter who asked what it tasted like, he said it was “I think like Indomie but without the spices.”

His video has since gotten a lot of attention online, as netizens found the sutuation funny.

Commenters on Mr Onat’s Instagram post rode along with the joke, with one saying, “Omg. Next time, bring a portable cooker. Don’t forget the yam yam too.”

Over on TikTok, a commenter posted a screenshot of a pan with boiling water and wrote, “They forgot the pan, how rude.”

A number of Singaporeans also weighed in, with one writing, “I’m Singaporean and I don’t understand why they would do this.”

“As a Singaporean, I do not endorse this. At least get it cooked,” added another.

One commenter, however, seemed impressed at the giveaway, writing, “Omg a Yeo’s?? It’s giving rare labubu,” adding they had only seen the brand in Germany around five years ago.

According to a report in Mustsharenews, the event was a theatre show at King’s College London Singapore Society. When asked if he enjoyed the play, he said he did immensely.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Onat for further comments or updates. /TISG

