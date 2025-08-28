// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Photo: Instagram.com/uae_team_emirates
Sports
2 min.Read

UAE Team Emirates-XRG win the team time trial at the Vuelta a España Stage 5

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG continued their impressive winning streak this 2025 season by winning the stage 5 team trial at the Vuelta a España. The squad finished the 24.1-km course in a span of 25 minutes and 26 seconds, and it marked their 74th victory of the year. 

Furthermore, with his team’s victory, Juan Ayuso moved up to second place in the overall ranking of the tournament, sharing the same total time as his teammate, João Almeida. These riders are eight seconds behind Jonas Vingegaard, the current race leader. Vingegaard took back the red leader’s jersey after the fifth stage when his team, Visma-Lease a Bike, placed second, just 8 seconds behind the winning team. Lidl-Trek ended up in third place, finishing 9 seconds behind the stage winner. 

With this, Almeida expressed: “We knew we would be fighting for the win, but there’s a lot of good teams here and we need to be realistic… I think we did a really perfect job and we deserve it as well.

“I think it’s good to give us confidence as well, but of course, the gaps are small. It doesn’t really mean anything, but it’s a good start,” he added. 

Highlights of the race

The fifth stage team trial was a flat race where participating teams tried to gain time for their overall leaders. 

At the beginning of the race, Lidl-Trek was likely to win, but a mistake made them lose riders early in the last leg. Ineos Grenadiers started strong but lost time later on, and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe crashed but managed to finish close behind Lidl-Trek. 

UAE Team Emirates started the race well and clinched the first spot. Visma-Lease a Bike unfortunately struggled in the middle of the competition but came back stronger and finished seconds behind UAE. Groupama-FDJ lost the race lead.

On social media, netizens expressed their support for the team. One netizen commented: “Well done 👏best team 👏keep going 🔥this tour is yours to win 🏆” 

Another netizen remarked that, indeed, teamwork makes the dream work. 


In the previous stage, British Ben Turner from the Ineos Grenadiers achieved his first Grand Tour stage. With the support of his team, he managed to beat Jasper Philipsen to the finish line. Philipsen’s teammate Edward Planckaert finished in third place.

