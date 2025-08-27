// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Instagram.com/ineosgrenadiers
Sports
2 min.Read

Ben Turner wins his first Grand Tour stage at the Vuelta a España Stage 4 

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Great Britain’s Ben Turner, who is riding for Ineos Grenadiers, stunned everyone with his fourth stage win at the Vuelta a España in Voiron, France. With perfect timing and support from his team, Turner managed to beat top sprinter Jasper Philipsen at the finish line to clinch his first-ever Grand Tour stage win. 

Despite having a strong lead-out from his team, Jasper Philipsen placed second, and his teammate Edward Planckaert finished in third place. 

After his win, Turner said: “I don’t know what to say to be honest… It was a crazy week, super crazy. I wanted to come to the Vuelta, and I still had some issues with my leg since the Giro, but the team believed in me and I went to Renewi [Tour], and then they said they needed me, so of course you say ‘yeah’. I’d do anything to race these races.” 

The athlete also admitted that he felt devastated when his chain came off at the first sprint, but he just believed in himself and he felt good. He also thanked his teammates for their help. 

I don’t know what to say, just thank you the boys, it’s such a good atmosphere at this race, it’s just been amazing. Also what all the boys did today, and Kwiato [Michal Kwiatkowski], it’s just unbelievable, in Poland and here, for sure all the results I’ve had the last weeks wouldn’t be without him,” Turner declared. 

Highlights of the race 

In the Stage 4 race, a group of five riders broke away early and gained a 3-minute lead on the uphill climb from Susa. The sprint teams worked hard to keep the breakaway close, given that this particular stage had three climbs in the first half and then had a flat surface towards the end.

Unfortunately, some of the riders dropped early due to the difficult pace. During the last 10 km of the race, there was a crash that slowed the peloton. In the final kilometres, sprint teams made their way to get their desired position. At the end, Ben Turner won the sprint ahead of Jasper Philipsen and won the stage. 

On social media, the official account of Ineos Grenadiers stated: “What a way to win your first Grand Tour stage 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by INEOS Grenadiers (@ineosgrenadiers)

Netizens expressed their opinions on this win. One netizen described Turner as the most improved player of the season. 

Another comment stated: “Incredible stuff, super happy for him. “ 

One more netizen declared: “What a season your having guys. Prove the nay sayers wrong.” 

In similar news, David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ won the Vuelta a España’s third stage. This was Gaudu’s first win since 2023. Read more about the Stage 3 race here.   

