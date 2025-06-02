U.S. Defence Secretary compares Donald Trump to Lee Kuan Yew, but Singaporeans say ‘ah gong confirm flip in his grave’

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: In comments over the weekend, Pete Hegseth, the United States’ Secretary of Defense, made the headlines for a comparison he made between U.S. President Donald Trump and Singapore’s much-revered founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

He characterized Mr Trump and Prime Minister Lee as “historic men.”

“Across three decades, he built this country into one of the world’s most important hubs of finance and innovation. Like the late prime minister, President Trump’s approach is grounded in common sense and national interests,” Mr Hegseth said.

He noted that Mr Lee’s “sage leadership, strategic vision” and “common sense policies” had done so much for Singapore, adding that “that’s precisely what President Trump’s vision is all about.”

Many Singaporeans commenting online took these remarks with a huge grain of salt.

A Reddit user agreed that both men are historic figures, but added, it’s “just that one brought an eastern country from third world to first. The other is bringing a Western country from the first world to the third.”

Another took it a step further, replying to the comment above with, “More like from a third world ‘developed’ country to a 4th Reich if you asked me.”

A commenter also agreed with the “historic” label, but added, “But for different reasons.”

“No billionaire could control LKY,” one noted, while another argued that U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush are more like the late Mr Lee than the current U.S. President.

A commenter noted that one of the leaders united their nation while the other is succeeding in dividing theirs.

Others suggested that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong might have had strong reactions to the comparison in private.

“Lmao ah gong confirm flip in his grave,” another quipped, while one added, “I wish LKY was still around to have a witty response to this.”

Some Facebook users aimed at the Defence Secretary and other U.S. officials, writing, “The extent of how the current U.S. officers polish their supreme leader’s boots at every opportunity is like replaying the last few breaths of past falling empires.”

“He has single-handedly turned the Shangri-la dialogue into a joke with this comment,” another noted.

Mr Hegseth, a former Army National Guard officer, is best known as a Fox News contributor and co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend. Many Americans were surprised when he was named Mr Trump’s nominee for Defence Secretary last year, even though Mr Hegseth had served as his advisor in 2016.

He barely squeaked by in the confirmation hearing for the position, after U.S. Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote, largely due to allegations of misconduct, financial mismanagement, and alcohol issues against Mr Hegseth. /TISG

