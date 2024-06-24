Pre-orders for TWS’s second mini-album, “Summer Beat!” had reached 508,480 copies as of the day before, according to music distributor YG Plus on the 23rd.

This is more than double the final pre-order count of their debut album “Sparkling Blue,” which had 240,809 copies.

Due to the popularity of “If I’m S, Can you be my N?” the title tune of the new album, reaching a peak worldwide, fans have great expectations for “Summer Beat!”

The song, partially revealed through a music video teaser and highlight medley, has received positive feedback for its refreshing and bright signature TWS sound.

Half-million achievement

TWS had already achieved half-million-selling status with their debut album “Sparkling Blue.” Boosted by the long-term popularity of its title track, “Plot twist,” the album sold an additional 200,000 copies after its first month of release.

Given this trend, TWS is expected to continue growing and potentially join the “million-seller” ranks this year.

On June 24 at 6:00 pm, the second mini-album, “Summer Beat!” will be released. Enthusiasts can anticipate relishing the enhanced facets of TWS via their summer-inspired melody, lyrics, and the lively voices of all six members.

Newly formed band

TWS is a South Korean musical group formed and managed by Pledis Entertainment, consisting of six members: Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin.

They officially debuted on January 22, 2024, with the mini-album “Sparkling Blue.”

The group’s name, TWS, stands for “Twenty-Four Seven With Us,” emphasizing their dedication to fans. Pledis Entertainment aims to establish TWS as the pioneer of a new genre called “Boyhood Pop.”

This genre focuses on capturing young men’s everyday stories and experiences, making their music highly relatable. Their music and visuals reflect a youthful energy, with themes that resonate with young people.