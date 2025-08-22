Two students from the same university fell to their deaths on the same day; police rule out foul play

MALAYSIA: The campus and community surrounding Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Technology have been left in shock after two students fell to their deaths on the same day at the same apartment complex in Kuala Lumpur.

According to the Malaysian media, the incidents took place on Wednesday (Aug 20), first in the early morning and later that night.

At around 6:56 a.m., a 23-year-old female student fell from the 22nd floor of her rental unit in Block A shortly after a brief conversation with her roommate.

Passersby nearby reported hearing a loud “bang” followed by screams and cries. Her roommate, visibly shaken and in tears, was seen rushing to the scene and was later questioned by police.

Police who arrived at the site carried out an investigation and ruled out foul play.

Later that day, the university issued a statement expressing sorrow over the student’s death and pledged full cooperation with the authorities. The university conveyed its condolences to the family of the deceased.

However, the young woman’s father alleged that his daughter had been verbally bullied and ostracised by three female classmates. He suspected that she had taken her own life due to the unbearable pressure and called on both the school and police to thoroughly investigate the alleged bullying to determine her motive.

Just hours later, at about 9 p.m., a 21-year-old male student from the same university was found dead next to the basketball court on the ground floor after falling from the building. Several people at the court reportedly witnessed the fall and screamed in shock.

Media reports stated that the young man had been an outstanding student. Before his death, he allegedly posted a final message to his classmates and friends online.

Police again attended the scene, with the student’s body later sent to the hospital morgue for examination.

On Thursday morning (Aug 21), the university released another statement confirming the male victim was also one of its students. The university expressed deep sadness over his death, extended condolences to his family, and said that support and care had been provided to his friends to help them cope with the loss.

Investigations are ongoing.

