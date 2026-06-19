‘Hard to maintain’: Founder announces closure of HDB-inspired cafe Lou Shang

SINGAPORE: The HDB-inspired cafe and bar Lou Shang will close on July 14 as founder Sebastian Ang, who also owns Mama Diam and Synthesis, announced the closure in an Instagram video, describing the business as “hard to maintain”.

Reflecting on the challenges of running the cafe since it opened in August 2023, he said: “After months of trying to make the numbers work, we’ve made the difficult decision to close Lou Shang.”

One of the challenges, he said, was the cafe’s location. It was located on the second floor of a shophouse along Prinsep Street, which lacked lift access, making it difficult for some people to come.

He also acknowledged that the menu and pricing were built around a restaurant concept that could be expensive and not meant for recurring visits.

After recalling the appreciation people had shown for what they had built, as well as the celebrations, conversations and memories that took place at the cafe, he thanked customers and staff.

“We might have gotten the numbers and business wrong, but all of this, I think, they were all real,” he said.

Online, some customers who had visited the cafe praised Mr Ang for his honesty in acknowledging the challenges behind the closure, while others said they were sad to see the cafe close.

One commenter wrote: “I found it the perfect way to introduce the daily lives of Singaporeans, with every corner of the restaurant decorated like a nostalgic ice breaker. It was amazing, please come back soon.”

Another added, “We’ve always had a great time at Lou Shang !!! Thank you for all the wonderful memories!”

Mr Ang also thanked those who commented on the closure, saying: “I’m sorry we didn’t always deliver what was expected, and thank you for giving us a chance nonetheless. Like I’ve shared before, I don’t see Lou Shang’s closure as a failure, but as an important and painful lesson. Thank you for being part of the journey.”

Lou Shang will continue operating daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. until July 14. /TISG

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