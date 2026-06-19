Foreign freelance cleaner gets 2 weeks’ jail after her Singaporean hirer catches her with planted stolen cash

SINGAPORE: A freelance cleaning service worker from Myanmar has been sentenced to two weeks’ jail after she was caught stealing cash from her Singaporean client’s home.

The case began when the homeowner noticed money disappearing from her bag and decided to test her suspicions. She then wrote down the serial numbers of several S$50 notes and left them in her bag before the cleaner’s next visit.

Her suspicions turned out to be correct. The woman later matched the serial numbers of three missing banknotes to cash found on the cleaner when she confronted her at home. After which, the police were called in, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (June 16).

A simple money trap catches the cash-stealing culprit

Court documents showed that Nant Aye Thandar Soe, 30, had been assigned to clean the victim’s apartment through home-cleaning service platform Helpling in September 2025.

She visited the flat every Thursday and had access to all rooms while carrying out her duties. On May 27, the 35-year-old homeowner realised that some money was missing and suspected theft. The following day, she installed a CCTV camera and placed 20 S$50 notes in her bag after noting down each note’s serial number.

When the cleaner arrived that evening, she allegedly spotted the bag with its zip open, removed the wallet and took three S$50 notes, placing them in her pocket. About an hour later, the homeowner checked the bag and discovered the cash was gone.

Serial numbers provided undisputed theft evidence

When confronted, the cleaner produced four S$50 notes from her pocket. The homeowner compared the serial numbers and found that three matched the missing notes she had recorded earlier. The fourth note belonged to the cleaner.

The evidence left little room for dispute, and police were called to the scene.

While CCTV footage helped establish what happened, the recorded serial numbers provided direct proof linking the missing cash to the accused.

The cleaner has been permanently banned and removed by the agency

The incident underscores the level of trust many households place in cleaners, domestic workers, and other service providers who are given access to private homes.

Following the case, Helpling said the cleaner was employed by a partner agency operating through its platform. A company representative said customer safety and trust are their top priorities. The representative added that the cleaner had been permanently banned from the platform and removed by the partner agency.

The company also said it is cooperating with authorities and will continue taking action against anyone who breaches customers’ trust.

The amount stolen was relatively small, but the case demonstrates that trust and accountability go hand in hand.

Keeping valuables secure and promptly reporting suspicious activity can help prevent larger losses for homeowners. For service providers, maintaining public trust is always essential in an industry built on access to people’s homes and personal spaces.

Read related: Repeat shoplifter gets caught and jailed after being identified by Sheng Siong’s AI facial recognition security system