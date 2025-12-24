Two men seen fighting at Choa Chu Kang food court after drinking; one taken to the hospital

SINGAPORE: Two male diners recently got into a fight at a food court located in Choa Chu Kang, suspectedly after they had been drinking. Due to the intensity of the incident, one of them was rushed to the hospital.

According to video footage taken by the members of the public who were present at the scene, one of the men was wearing a red t-shirt, while the other was wearing a black sleeveless top. They were seen fighting inside a food court, punching and wrestling with each other.

In fear of being caught in the fight, other members of the public who were just casually dining in quickly grabbed their food and left the area. It was observed that the man in red had a flushed face, and witnesses told the media that both men appeared to be drunk.

A man wearing an orange top took the initiative to break up the fight. He grabbed the man in red to separate the two, while another man, who was then believed to be a food court employee, also intervened. The fight had ended when the police arrived. It was seen that the man wearing the black vest was standing outside the food court and waved when he saw the police, while the man in the red shirt disappeared.

When reporters visited the area to know more about what happened, the stall owners were unwilling to talk or share. However, there was an employee, who wanted to be anonymous, who stated that when they arrived at the food court during the time of the incident, both men seemed to have been drinking, and the fight started because of a disagreement.

One employee also revealed that the food court manager immediately called the police at that time, and was unaware of what happened next. He believed that no one else got involved, and no items inside the food court were damaged.

The authorities confirmed that a 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital conscious and is assisting with the case, which is still under investigation.

