Thursday, November 20, 2025
25.8 C
Singapore
Ang Mo Kio
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Durian stall clash in Ang Mo Kio leads to two arrests and one hospitalisation

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A fight between a new worker and a veteran staff member at a durian stall in Ang Mo Kio ended with both men arrested and another man taken to hospital.

Shin Min Daily News received a report that several police officers were present at the durian stall due to fighting and disturbance. A passerby said he saw a lot of police officers at the scene, and later learned that it was a fight between the employees of a durian stand. 

The photos from the incident showed that several police officers were surrounding a man in white sitting in a chair, while paramedics were checking his injuries. 

When reporters arrived at the scene, the employees involved in the fight were not present, but several police officers were still investigating the case. They were presented with a clothes rack that is believed to be evidence.

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

A customer from the next stall, which happened to be a coffee shop, revealed that the incident started with an argument between two employees for unknown reasons, and it escalated into a physical altercation. 

The customer said, “I heard that the two of them first disliked each other, then started fighting. When the police arrived, they questioned them and then the two were taken into a police car.” 

Another employee is believed to have assisted one of the employees involved in the fight. Authorities are still conducting investigations into the case. 

Police stated that the two men, aged 26 and 31, were arrested for affray, and a 52-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

In Singapore laws, affray is an offence when two or more people fight in a public place and it causes disturbance of the peace. The law focuses on stopping the disruption of peace in public areas to keep the neighbourhood safe. 

Individual found gulity of the offence can get a maximum sentence of one year’s imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

