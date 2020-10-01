Two Malaysians among new Covid-19 cases reported by MOH

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Among the two recent Covid-19 cases in Singapore are two Malaysian nationals who have been classified by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as community cases. They are counted among the 15 cases reported in the country on September 28 (Monday).

One is a 26-year-old work permit holder who was given a Covid-19 test as part of the proactive screening of workers in essential services living outside dormitories, MOH said in a press release.

There are no known sources for infection for this male worker. Investigations are now being carried out to find the possible links that would explain his infection.

However, the man (Case 57847) went to work at Changi Airport despite showing symptoms of the Covid-19 infection.

The other Malaysian national, also age 26, is his household contact and is identified as Case 57861 by MOH.

According to the Ministry, “When contacted by MOH on 27 September after Case 57847 was confirmed with COVID-19 infection, Case 57861 reported having symptoms and was immediately conveyed to a hospital for a swab. He was tested positive subsequently.”

“In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the case have been isolated and placed on quarantine.” They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that we can detect asymptomatic cases,” the Ministry added.

The Ministry also stated that it would also conduct serological tests for the other household contacts to determine if he could have been infected by them.

MOH says most of the new Covid-19 cases in Singapore are symptomatic.

From the other 13 new cases reported on Sept 28, six are imported cases—one permanent resident, two work pass holders, one work permit holder and two dependant’s pass holders, a one-year-old baby and a three-year-old toddler.

These cases arrived from the Philippines, India and France on Sept 15 and 16 and were serving their 14-day stay-home notices. When they tested positive for Covid-19 they were transferred to dedicated facilities.

The remaining seven cases from Sept 28 are connected to foreign workers living in dormitories.

On Sept 29, MOH said there are 27 additional Covid-19 cases, of which 26 are asymptomatic and only 1 is symptomatic. Nine of the new cases were imported, one is a community case and six are linked to migrant workers’ dormitories. —/TISG

