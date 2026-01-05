Two diners clash in a food court because of a tissue

SINGAPORE: Two male diners were caught fighting in a food court located in Toa Payoh, allegedly because of a wad of tissues. Other customers were also caught up in the bout, which prompted the police to arrive at the scene.

Shin Min Daily News recently received a report from a concerned citizen that several police officers were lingering around the food court as he was having his lunch. He later discovered that there had been a fight between an older man and another man.

When reporters visited the food court, there were still two or three police officers outside the area, but the scene had already been cleared. In a statement by the 39-year-old manager of the food court, the older man and a couple were sharing a table before a heated argument broke out. Video footage showed that both parties were pushing and shoving each other, clearly signifying that the bout between the diners was intense.

“During the conflict, some rice grains even flew out and landed on other customers, but no one was injured,” the manager declared.

A stall employee also shared in an interview that the primary reason for the argument was because of a wad of tissue that fell into a bowl. One more employee was shocked to see how a bowl was smashed in front of the stall.

It was reported that both of the involved parties had already left the food court when the police arrived.

