Two commuters caught eating and drinking on MRT, sparking public outrage

SINGAPORE: Just when you think people have finally learned to follow the MRT rules, another case pops up. This time, not one but two separate incidents of commuters eating and drinking on trains have made their rounds online, leaving many Singaporeans shaking their heads in frustration.

The first incident involved a young woman who was photographed drinking from a cup that was still wrapped in cellophane. The picture was shared by Facebook user ER Chen in the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE group on September 26.

In the caption, the user wrote: “Why again? Is this becoming the norm?”

Barely a week later, another case emerged, this time involving a young man who was caught on video eating on the train.

The clip, posted online on Oct 3, shows the man casually munching on his food while seated beside a girl.

According to Facebook user Ng Seow Ling, who recorded the incident, he had politely reminded the man that eating was not allowed inside the MRT. However, his advice was ignored, and the man continued eating as though no rule had been violated.

“Education is a failure in this case.”

Both incidents have since gone viral. Commenters under the posts expressed disbelief that, despite the clear “No Eating or Drinking” signs plastered all over the trains, some commuters still choose to pretend they do not exist.

One netizen joked that perhaps the SMRT should just remove the “no eating or drinking” signs altogether and replace them instead with a new notice reading: ‘Can eat and drink inside the train cabin.’

Another said, “What more to say? Education is a failure in this case. People become so idiot, shameless, inconsiderate, disrespectful, no moral and they only care and do things as they like.”

A third commented, “Recording this incident is good and sufficient. Later, submit this recording to the MRT personnel and report the incident. Allow them to handle the situation and take appropriate action against him. His behaviour is excessive and warrants attention.”

A fourth added, “If the authorities are not taking any action, it will set a precedent. Expect more of these….”

As stated in the Rapid Transit Systems (RTS) regulations, passengers are not allowed to consume food or drinks on trains, and anyone caught doing so may be fined up to S$500.

