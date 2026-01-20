// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
28.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Two bus drivers were commended for extinguishing a BMW car burst

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: The two bus drivers who acted swiftly, going above and beyond, to extinguish a car fire in the middle of a road have received enormous praise and are now commended for their actions.

The two brave drivers were at the scene of an accident in Ang Mo Kio, where a black BMW was emitting thick smoke. The car driver lifted the hood of the BMW to check what was causing the smoke, only to find out that it was on fire.

In these crucial and life-threatening moments, the bus driver rushed forward with a fire extinguisher to help put out the fire. A second bus driver joined him to lend a helping hand, and together, they successfully extinguished the fire.

Because of their heroic acts, the two drivers, a 35-year-old and a 49-year-old, received the Community Rescuer Award from the Singapore Civil Defence Force at the SBS Transit depot. 

In an interview, one of the drivers admitted that when he saw the car on fire, his immediate thought was to pull over to the side of the road, make sure his passengers were safe, and then grab the fire extinguisher next to the driver’s seat. 

See also  Whistleblower: Senior managers performance grades were also recalibrated downwards, SMRT stands by disciplinary action

“The fire was very big, and I was worried that if it continued to burn, it would explode and affect other vehicles,” he explained 

He also stated: “When I went back to the bus to get a second fire extinguisher, I saw another bus parked next to me, so I immediately sought help from the other driver.” 

The other driver also shared that he learned how to use a fire extinguisher during their company training, and he never thought that this knowledge would actually come in handy in times of emergencies. 

Both of the drivers were deeply honoured to receive the awards. Their families and friends were very proud of their courage and willingness to help.

In times of emergencies like this, the Civil Defence Force encourages the public to sign up for free first aid courses.

At the award ceremony, the Commander of the Third Division of the Civil Defence Force praised the two bus drivers for showing calmness, alertness and decisiveness during times of trouble, and emphasised that having these skills can help during emergencies. 

See also  WP's Sylvia Lim has to use void deck, while PAP's Chan Hui Yuh uses "beautiful Serangoon CC"

In similar news, people also showed kindness in times of trouble when a 29-year-old female driver lost control of her car inside a private residential area. The car crashed into a terraced house and eventually overturned, and several concerned citizens took the initiative to rescue the driver by taking her to the hospital to seek medical assistance. 

Read more about the story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore job postings expected to continue downward trend in the near term: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Job postings in Singapore are expected to remain...

32 y/o Singaporean woman earning S$4k a month says she’s ‘tired, burnt out, and wants to quit’

SINGAPORE: After nine years in the workforce, one 32-year-old...

OpenAI to introduce ads to free and lower-tier ChatGPT subscribers to address soaring costs

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI said it will start testing advertisements...

Quiet cutting: How companies quietly remove staff without paying severance

SINGAPORE: Apparently, there is a new passive-aggressive way to...

Singapore Politics

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

© The Independent Singapore

// //