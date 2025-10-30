// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4

Twenty-six offences detected in joint enforcement operations by LTA targeting illegal vehicle modifications

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: If you’ve been hearing more cars with loud exhausts roaring down the streets lately, you’re not alone. More than that, the authorities are taking notice too. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) recently carried out an islandwide operation, catching 26 drivers for various illegal vehicle modifications.

Some of the cars were found with noisy exhausts that break noise limits, while others had improper number plates that didn’t meet the rules. Offenders can be fined up to S$5,000 or even jailed for three months, and those who repeat the offence could be hit with double the penalties.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to make roads safer and quieter, especially in residential areas where residents have long complained about loud cars speeding by late at night.

What drivers should know about modification rules

Many car owners in Singapore like to add a personal touch to their vehicles. Maybe they want to have sportier lights, a different horn sound, or upgraded exhausts. But LTA has strict rules on what’s allowed and what isn’t.

Changes that affect a vehicle’s performance or noise level, such as air horns, crash bars, decorative lights, chassis changes, or engine upgrades, are not allowed. These rules exist for good reason; such modifications can make vehicles louder, more dangerous, or even less stable on the road.

That said, not everything is off-limits. Drivers are still free to make small adjustments, like changing car seats, fog lamps, radiators, roof racks, or bumpers, as long as these meet safety requirements. Some more technical modifications, like those to the engine or exhaust system, may also be approved if they pass LTA’s inspection.

So if you’re planning to give your car a makeover, it’s best to check first at http://go.gov.sg/vehmod to make sure it’s within the law. It could save you a hefty fine and a big headache.

What Singaporeans are saying

The news of the crackdown has sparked plenty of chatter online. Many Singaporeans welcomed the move, saying it’s about time the authorities took stronger action. One person suggested LTA and SPF “try Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints” next, joking that “you can earn a lot of money there” — a nod to how common modified cars seem to be crossing the borders.

Others were just glad to see enforcement stepping up. “Clamp down on noisy exhaust,” one commenter wrote, adding that those living near main roads often struggle with the noise at night. Another netizen shared frustration about the number of cars with “dark windows and small number plates”, saying that such vehicles make the roads feel less safe.

The online reactions show a clear message: Singaporeans want quieter, safer streets, and they appreciate when action is taken against those who flout the rules.

Keeping roads safe for everyone

While car enthusiasts might see modifications as a way to stand out, it’s important to remember that road safety affects everyone. Loud or illegal changes can cause distractions, endanger other road users, and disturb neighbourhood peace.

LTA has said it will continue to work with SPF to carry out more enforcement operations in the coming months, including surprise checks on vehicles suspected of illegal mods.

At the end of the day, the goal is simple: to keep Singapore’s roads safe, clean, and comfortable for everyone — whether you’re behind the wheel, on a bus, or just walking by.

