TRX mosque sparks debate after DAP veteran’s statement

MALAYSIA: Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran Datuk Teng Chang Khim has drawn heavy criticism after urging that the proposed Masjid Warisan opposite the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) be scrapped. The former Selangor assembly speaker argued the mosque could disrupt commercial and cultural activities in the area, calling the plan “nonsensical.”

Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hassan had earlier announced the project as a landmark effort to strengthen Islamic facilities in Bukit Bintang. Teng’s remarks triggered fierce backlash online, with critics accusing DAP of disrespecting Islam and some branding the party “more dangerous than the Rohingyas.”

On X, one argued that the party veteran had overlooked the fact that Malay Muslims form the core voter base in Malaysia. They further claimed that the statement runs counter to the principles of the Rukun Negara, which was established in 1969 following racial riots to promote unity and national harmony.

Some questioned the role of the police in the controversy. They argued that if an ordinary citizen had made such remarks, it could have triggered an investigation. The user suggested that because the statement came from a politician, enforcement action might not be taken, raising concerns about selective treatment.

Talks of showing disapproval at the ballot box have surfaced in response to the TRX mosque controversy. One commenter argued that the most effective way for voters to express dissatisfaction with a political party is simply by withholding their votes. They added, however, that the situation is complicated by the fact that Umno — once Malaysia’s dominant political force — is now working alongside DAP.

Meanwhile, some users expressed support for the remarks. One argued that the statement was justified, claiming that blocking the way for others may be deemed unfair. He added that such opposition might give the impression that Malaysians are weak in their faith, constantly unable to defend it.

Others remain sceptical of the reporting around the TRX mosque controversy. A user noted that headlines can sometimes confuse readers by failing to capture the full context of a story. They cautioned that if the reports are indeed accurate, the political party involved could face significant backlash from Malay voters, who may view the remarks as insensitive to religious and cultural values.

Regardless, religious sensitivities remain a constant topic of discussion in Malaysia. Politicians are expected to exercise respect and caution when addressing matters involving different faiths, as insensitive remarks can easily spark unhappiness and discontent among communities. In a diverse society, every religious group values recognition and dignity, and overlooking these concerns risks deepening divisions.