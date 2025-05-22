Thursday, May 22, 2025
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
DBS Building
Photo: Facebook/DBS
Uncategorized
1 min.Read

Trust in Singapore banks dips slightly for second consecutive year but remains high

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Trust in banks among Singaporeans has dipped slightly, though it continues to remain at a strong overall level, according to the latest findings from a survey commissioned by the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS).

The study, conducted by global consultancy Edelman, gathered views from over 3,500 Singapore residents between September 27 and November 5 last year.

The 14 banks assessed scored a trust rating of 68 out of 100, down slightly from 70 in 2022.

While the drop is relatively small, it signals a continued, gradual decline in confidence for the second year running.

- Advertisement -

The share of respondents who said they “highly trust” banks slipped from 74% in 2022 to 72% last year. On the other end of the spectrum, only 4% said they didn’t trust banks—a figure that has held steady since the previous year.

Another 22% of those surveyed were neutral. 2% chose not to offer an opinion.

The dip in trust may be due to shifting expectations. The report suggested that more people expect banks not just to safeguard their money and provide reliable services, but also to take an active role in giving back to society.

See also  'Critical Spectator' challenges Calvin Cheng on China, gets blocked on his page

Despite the small decline, industry observers say the findings indicate that trust in the banking sector remains robust, especially when compared with global standards.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

81-year-old assaulted and robbed of $200 near Redhill Close

A routine afternoon turned violent for an 81-year-old man...

Amos Yee to remain in US jail another six months, faces possible lifetime monitoring

Convicted sex offender and former Singaporean blogger Amos Yee...

Female BMW driver charged with hit and run after running red light and crashing into motorcyclist

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old woman who allegedly ran a red...

Bedbug complaints lead to Suntec City Rest N Go massage chairs getting roped off

The Rest N Go massage chairs at Suntec City,...

Business

SG worker shares new colleague is being bullied, asks if she should step in

SINGAPORE: A local employee has shared on social media...

Fraud and scams driven by generative AI are now among the biggest cyber threats in the financial sector

SINGAPORE: Fraud and scams driven by generative artificial intelligence...

Car buying myths that could cost you — and what to do instead

Purchasing a vehicle is one of the major financial...

Writing under surveillance by bots

What a piece of work wrought by the developers!...

Singapore Politics

Andre Low, Eileen Chong say they’re ‘humbled’ and ‘honoured’ to serve as NCMPs

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) announced on Monday evening...

When “pro-Singapore” and “America first” converge

Singapore’s founding fathers didn’t always sing from the same...

SDP launches petition to reform Singapore’s electoral system including abolishing GRC system

SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 18), at an appreciation dinner...

Green promises, grey realities: Is Singapore’s sustainability agenda working?

SINGAPORE: On paper, Singapore’s sustainable initiatives read like a...

© The Independent Singapore