As the political arena gears up for the November 5 showdown, Donald Trump’s VP search intensifies, with whispers of his potential plus-one narrowing down to a select trio of youthful GOP senators.

According to insights from GOP strategist and conservative voice Ryan Girdusky, the top contenders in Trump’s VP sweepstakes are Senator Katie Britt (Alabama), Senator J.D. Vance (Ohio), and the seasoned Senator Marco Rubio (Florida).

What sets this trio apart is not just their political prowess but also their relative youthfulness, with all three clocking in at more than a decade younger than the former Trump VP, Mike Pence. At 52, Rubio holds the seniority among the bunch, while Vance, at 39, and Britt, at 42, bring fresh perspectives to the table.

Britt’s name gained traction in Trump’s circles since January, despite her recent arrival in D.C. Her tenure as an aide to retired Senator Richard Shelby has earned her the reputation of a rising star within the GOP.

Running mate

Vance has hinted that the VP role might not be on his radar, his staunch allegiance to the MAGA movement and vocal defense of Trump post-January 6 Capitol incident underscore his alignment with Trump’s agenda.

Rubio’s history with Trump adds an intriguing layer to the mix. Having once vied against Trump during his initial presidential bid, Rubio’s potential inclusion on the ticket back in 2016, marks a fascinating turn in their political dynamic.

Notably absent from Girdusky’s shortlist are other prominent figures previously speculated upon, such as South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Senator Tim Scott (South Carolina), senatorial hopeful Kari Lake, and Trump’s former press secretary, now Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Yet, amidst the buzz and chatter, the Trump campaign remains tight-lipped. Chris LaCivita, a senior advisor to the Trump campaign, categorically dismisses any claims of insider knowledge, labeling them as baseless speculation.

Read More News

Cover Photo: YouTube

The post Trump’s favored running mate choice remains uncertain for now appeared first on The Independent News.