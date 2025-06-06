Trump vs. Musk: Tax fight escalates, U.S. space program caught in crossfire

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON: The future of America’s space endeavours was thrown into chaos on Thursday as a fierce discord between Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump put US$22 billion in government deals and agreements with SpaceX in jeopardy. According to the latest Reuters report, the crux of the feud arose from political enmity, cutting remarks, derisive statements, and threats that could subvert vital space initiatives and international collaboration onboard the International Space Station (ISS).

A feud ignited over tax policy

The impasse began last week when Musk carped on Trump’s projected tax-cut and spending regulation, intensifying Thursday when Trump flew off the handle from the Oval Office. Musk retaliated on X (formerly Twitter), provoking the former president to hint at the termination of government transactions with Musk’s corporations.

Taking the threat with gravity, Musk overtly specified that he would begin “decommissioning” the Dragon spacecraft—NASA’s prime crew conveyance to the ISS. The statement sent blast waves through Washington and in the aerospace circles, even though Musk later seemed to walk back the announcement, calling it “good advice” to reduce the tensions.

Nonetheless, the fact that one of NASA’s most reliable allies considered detaining its vital spaceship, even provisionally, exposed a delicate connection between politics and space travel.

- Advertisement -

Critical missions hang in the balance

SpaceX holds approximately a US$5 billion deal for its Dragon capsule, the only American-made craft presently equipped and able to transport space pilots to and from the ISS. Losing Dragon would leave NASA reliant on Russia’s Soyuz craft, a consequence that could overturn more than ten years of U.S. initiatives to reclaim autonomy in crewed space travel.

Bethany Stevens, press secretary for NASA, did not comment specifically on the quarrel but guaranteed that the agency would “continue to work with our industry partners to ensure the president’s objectives in space are met.”

Beyond Dragon, SpaceX’s influence is firmly established—the corporation builds rockets for NASA’s lunar Starship undertakings, introduces national security satellites for the Pentagon, and is working on a colossal spy satellite collection hub for U.S. intelligence.

Fallout hits NASA and Musk’s political clout

The political outcomes were instantaneous. Billionaire astronaut and Musk friend and supporter Jared Isaacman, who had been the Trump administration’s contender to lead NASA, was snappishly thrown down over the weekend. Trump later stated that Isaacman was “totally Democrat,” alluding to his varied political contributions.

- Advertisement -

The Isaacman rebuff could be just the start. Trump has earlier overturned procurement procedures and reduced space science funds. His government’s projected cuts to the Artemis moon missions indicate a standoff that could leave Musk’s Martian aspirations up in the air.