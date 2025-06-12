Trump to world: ‘Take it or leave it’ as U.S. unleashes hardline trade ultimatums in global power play

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that the U.S. will be issuing immutable trade offers to many nations soon, asserting a hard-hitting attitude in a continuing determination to restructure international trade on American terms. The move, anticipated within the next two weeks, signifies a sudden shift in U.S. trade negotiations as countries vigorously seek to evade castigatory tariffs and steer the fluctuating targets of Trump’s trade schedule.

“At a certain point, we’re just going to send letters out,” Trump said to reporters outside the Kennedy Centre in Washington. “This is the deal—you can take it or leave it.”

Flexibility meets finality

According to the latest Axios report, while Trump’s requirement indicates exigency and resolve, his comments, and those of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, imply that deadlines may remain elastic for countries making a deal “in good faith.” Initially, a 90-day extension was established following the enforcement of global tariffs on April 2, with a fixed July 8 goal. But, on Wednesday, Trump said he’d be open to giving some latitude, though he toned down the probability of necessitating them.

“I would [extend], but I don’t think we’re going to have that necessity,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Bessent resonated with that sentiment earlier in the day before the House Ways and Means Committee, signifying that a leeway was “highly likely” for supportive and obliging nations. Nonetheless, the duality of fixed targets with possible compassion has left industries and overseas leaders ambiguous on how to react.

Markets on edge

The unpredictable messaging from the Trump government is already echoing through global markets. Investors, industries, and consumers remain nervous after months of trade pressures and tariff intimidation. Many are eager for distinct terms in the impending trade letters, cautious of the economic consequences if major trade allies discard the U.S. proposals.

What’s on the horizon? All eyes are on how convincingly the U.S. will carry out its relationships, and whether foreign administrations will agree to take the proposals or face risks and further economic tension.