Saturday, May 24, 2025
31.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Stacked iPhone boxes
Photo: Depositphotos/bbartech
Business
1 min.Read

Trump threatens 25% tariff on Apple unless iPhones are made in the US, Samsung and others could be next

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

UNITED STATES: US President Donald Trump has warned that “a tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the US” if it does not manufacture its iPhones in America, The Edge Singapore reported, citing the US President’s post on Truth Social on Friday.

He said he long ago informed Apple CEO Tim Cook that all iPhones sold in the US should be manufactured and built in America, “not India, or anyplace else”.

After his announcement, US equity futures dropped, led by the decline of Nasdaq 100 contracts. Apple shares also sank 4%.

CNN Business reported that the US President said the tariff would apply to any phone maker that is selling devices in the country, “otherwise it wouldn’t be fair.”

- Advertisement -

“It would be also Samsung and anybody that makes that product,” the US President told reporters in the Oval Office after signing executive orders on Friday.

Apple relies heavily on China for iPhone production, as the company lacks domestic engineering and manufacturing talent. In February, the company announced it will be investing US$500 billion (S$669.44 billion) in the US over the next four years, hiring 20,000 research and development talents. /TISG 

See also  Malaysian workers applying for S-Pass given EP instead

Read also: Apple CEO Tim Cook praises Chinese developers’ creativity as ‘second to none’

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Education

Students in Singapore admit using AI to not ‘waste’ time on hard subjects, raising concerns among teachers

SINGAPORE: A recent survey involving 500 secondary school students...
Business

Grab’s AI Centre of Excellence to drive innovation and inclusivity in SEA and create 50 high-value roles for locals

SINGAPORE: Grab announced the launch of its first Artificial...
Celebrity

‘Complete reinvention’ — Faye Wong’s daughter praised for post-surgery look

HONG KONG: Have you heard about Li Yan, the...
International

Ambitious finance professionals in Asia Pacific eye entrepreneurship as career shift looms

ASIA-PACIFIC: Singapore’s accounting and finance sectors are experiencing a...
Celebrity

LaLa Hsu’s ‘Sometimes, Less is More’ Concert Tour in Singapore is coming this August

SINGAPORE: LaLa Hsu, the Golden Melody award winner, multi-talented...
Singapore Politics

Yee Jenn Jong responds to NCMP criticism, clarifies Workers’ Party position

SINGAPORE: Former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) and Workers’...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Students in Singapore admit using AI to not ‘waste’ time on hard subjects, raising concerns among teachers

SINGAPORE: A recent survey involving 500 secondary school students...

Buried in bureaucracy: How cemetery workers lost their only way around

SINGAPORE: The quiet paths of Lim Chu Kang Muslim...

People ask the incoming Jurong East-Bukit Batok MP why the damaged ramp was removed instead of fixed

SINGAPORE: After a resident told Member of Parliament (MP)-elect...

2/3 of Singaporeans want new government to prioritise action on cost of living—YouGov poll

SINGAPORE: A YouGov poll published after the May 3...

Business

Singapore Politics

Yee Jenn Jong responds to NCMP criticism, clarifies Workers’ Party position

SINGAPORE: Former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) and Workers’...

‘Gradual, not radical’: NUS political economist weighs in on cabinet reshuffle

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s latest cabinet reshuffle, announced earlier this week,...

RDU chief Ravi Philemon calls new Cabinet ‘disappointing’ as more women, youth should be given seats at the table

SINGAPORE: After Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced his...

PM Wong’s New Cabinet: Masagos loses Muslim Affairs portfolio, first-term MP Jeffrey Siow and David Neo take Transport and MCCY roles

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has unveiled his...

© The Independent Singapore