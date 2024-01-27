Former President Donald J. Trump has issued an ultimatum to Nikki Haley’s donors, threatening them with expulsion from the MAGA movement if they contribute to her primary campaign.

In a fiery post, Trump stated, “Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!”

The threat came shortly after Haley’s rally in North Charleston, S.C., where she announced raising $1 million in a day following her New Hampshire loss. Seizing the opportunity, she responded to Trump’s warning by urging supporters to donate to her cause, prompting a surge in contributions. Ms. Haley’s campaign wasted no time and even sold T-shirts reading “Barred. Permanently.”

Trump’s ultimatum reflects his need to push Haley out of the race after she decided to continue her campaign against his wishes, as he and other Republicans are eager to declare the nomination race over.

Some donors backing Haley

Haley has garnered some support from some influential donors, including the political network of the Koch brothers. She is seen by many as an alternative to Trump. Trump’s recent attacks on Haley, including the use of derogatory nicknames like ‘Birdbrain’ and other claims, indicate a shift in his strategy since Haley is the only contender in his path to the nomination.

While Trump may dismiss the significance of Haley’s supporters in the primary, some say his warning overlooks the crucial need to win over independent and college-educated voters in the general election—voters who currently back Haley.

As the political drama unfolds, the battle for support within the Republican Party intensifies, setting the stage for a showdown in the upcoming primaries.

