;
International

Trump issues ultimatum to donors who support Haley

ByGemma Iso

January 27, 2024
trump-issues-ultimatum-to-donors-who-support-haley

Ultimatum

Former President Donald J. Trump has issued an ultimatum to Nikki Haley’s donors, threatening them with expulsion from the MAGA movement if they contribute to her primary campaign.

In a fiery post, Trump stated, “Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!”

The threat came shortly after Haley’s rally in North Charleston, S.C., where she announced raising $1 million in a day following her New Hampshire loss. Seizing the opportunity, she responded to Trump’s warning by urging supporters to donate to her cause, prompting a surge in contributions. Ms. Haley’s campaign wasted no time and even sold T-shirts reading “Barred. Permanently.”

Trump’s ultimatum reflects his need to push Haley out of the race after she decided to continue her campaign against his wishes, as he and other Republicans are eager to declare the nomination race over.

Some donors backing Haley

Haley has garnered some support from some influential donors, including the political network of the Koch brothers. She is seen by many as an alternative to Trump. Trump’s recent attacks on Haley, including the use of derogatory nicknames like ‘Birdbrain’ and other claims, indicate a shift in his strategy since Haley is the only contender in his path to the nomination.

While Trump may dismiss the significance of Haley’s supporters in the primary, some say his warning overlooks the crucial need to win over independent and college-educated voters in the general election—voters who currently back Haley.

As the political drama unfolds, the battle for support within the Republican Party intensifies, setting the stage for a showdown in the upcoming primaries.

Read More News

Trump is gradually conquering the Republican Party. Can Haley stop him?

Cover Photo – YouTube

The post Trump issues ultimatum to donors who support Haley appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

Passenger: “SMRT, your staff should perform random checks to prevent such behaviour” of people lying down and misbehaving

November 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Resident hangs whole chicken meat on laundry pole outside HDB unit with liquid dripping on neighbour’s clothes hanging underneath

November 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

Malaysian employer thanks his 31 local & foreign employees with RM3.1M (S$942K) worth of cars ranging from BMW, Audi, Honda, and Toyota

November 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the House

Chan Chun Sing: Govt recognizes the importance of flexible work arrangements

November 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.