// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
26.8 C
Singapore
type here...
President Trump with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung / YT screengrab
International
1 min.Read

Trump and South Korea’s Lee seal contentious $350 billion trade pact

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

SOUTH KOREA: After months of tough negotiations and rising tension, US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced a landmark trade deal on Wednesday (Oct 29) — a breakthrough that both leaders hailed as a win for their countries’ economies and workers.

The agreement, finalised during Trump’s visit to the historic city of Gyeongju for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, offers South Korea relief from steep US tariffs in exchange for a sweeping $350 billion investment package in the American economy.

“We made our deal—pretty much finalised it,” Trump said over dinner with Lee and other regional leaders, calling the outcome a great victory for both nations.

A last-minute breakthrough

Just hours before the summit, the talks appeared on the brink of collapse. “Prospects were not bright even last night, and there was dramatic progress on the day,” admitted Kim Yong-beom, President Lee’s top policy adviser. He declined to go into detail about what turned the tide.

See also  Critical Spectator: A second Trump presidency will be in Singapore’s best interests

Under the agreement, South Korea will invest $350 billion in the US, split into two major parts:

  • $200 billion in direct cash investments, paid out in yearly instalments of up to $20 billion, and
  • $150 billion to help revive America’s struggling shipbuilding industry — a sector Trump has long promised to rebuild.

Profits from the investments will be shared equally between the two nations, even before the full amount is recovered. The deal must still be ratified by South Korea’s parliament. The White House has not released further details on the final terms.

Diplomacy amid regional tensions

Trump’s arrival from Tokyo came just hours after North Korea test-launched a nuclear-capable cruise missile, underscoring the fragile security situation in the region. The US president, however, brushed off the provocation, saying his attention was squarely on building economic partnerships.

“I’m looking forward to meeting President Xi,” Trump told reporters, referring to his upcoming summit in Busan with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. “We’re making tremendous progress across the region.”

See also  The root of the U.S-China trade conflict according to analysts

As the APEC summit continues, Trump’s fast-paced Asia tour has become a balancing act — part hard-nosed trade negotiation, part strategic reassurance, and part effort to expand America’s economic influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Whether this US-South Korea agreement becomes a blueprint for future partnerships or sparks political debate at home will depend on how quickly both nations can turn ambitious promises into real-world results.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘A lion is a lion wherever it sits’: Netizens cheer Pritam Singh on in new seat, ask why Parliament looked so empty

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh no longer holds...

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Order delivered to an empty building: Grab can take action against users for misleading information

SINGAPORE: Remember the recent report of a food delivery...

Maid arrested for throwing towels and sanitary napkins from third-floor window

SINGAPORE: Residents filed a complaint when a maid was...

Business

Same raise for everyone? What ‘peanut butter’ pay increases mean for workers

SINGAPORE: Top-performing employees may have less to celebrate this...

Grab started in Malaysia — so why is it seen as a Singapore product?

SINGAPORE: A viral exchange between a Grab driver and...

‘Burnout is so real’: SG worker considers quitting just days after receiving annual bonus

SINGAPORE: After collecting her annual bonus, a Singaporean worker...

‘It’s getting a bit demoralising, honestly’: Computer science graduate, 8 months into job hunting, asks how other jobseekers are coping

SINGAPORE: A computer science graduate has turned to Reddit...

Singapore Politics

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

© The Independent Singapore

// //