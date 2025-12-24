Truce talks collapse: Thailand and Cambodia set for high-stakes Wednesday showdown

After days of anxiety along the Thai–Cambodian border, a small window of hope has opened.

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to sit down again for direct, face-to-face talks between their military leaders this week, a move that many hope could ease tensions and bring some relief to communities caught in the middle. The discussions will take place on Wednesday in Chanthaburi under the long-standing General Border Committee (GBC) framework.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the decision followed urgent talks in Malaysia, but he acknowledged that the road to peace remains uncertain. A ceasefire has not yet been agreed, and fighting has yet to fully subside.

This time, the talks will be strictly between the two countries, without any outside mediator. Military representatives are expected to grapple with difficult, practical questions: how a ceasefire could actually work, what steps would be needed on the ground, and who would ensure that both sides stick to any agreement reached.

Earlier efforts to stop the violence stalled at a special Asean foreign ministers’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur. After more than two hours of discussion, no breakthrough emerged. Mr Sihasak said the meeting was never meant to be about trading blame, stressing that both sides already understand the realities unfolding along the border.

Although Cambodia has spoken publicly about wanting a ceasefire, Mr Sihasak said the issue had not been formally raised with Thailand. Bangkok responded by calling for immediate, direct talks between military officials, while leaving space for Cambodia to present its own ideas.

Thailand, he said, believes dialogue must come before declarations. Any ceasefire, he added, needs to be backed by real, verifiable action. He also reiterated Thailand’s preference for resolving the dispute directly with Cambodia, rather than through international forums such as the United Nations.

According to Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, Wednesday’s meeting will focus on the fine details—how a ceasefire would be put in place, what supporting measures are needed, and how compliance would be checked.

Across the region, leaders are urging both sides not to let the moment slip away. Malaysian Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamad Hasan, who chaired the Asean meeting, expressed sorrow over the loss of civilian lives and the long-running conflict that has uprooted families and disrupted daily life.

The international community is also watching closely. The United States has renewed its call for an end to hostilities and urged both countries to honour the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords, including speeding up humanitarian demining and resolving border issues.

As Wednesday’s talks draw near, expectations remain cautious. For diplomats, soldiers and—most importantly—the people living along the border, the hope is simple: that talking can finally lead to calm, and that the sound of negotiations will replace the sound of conflict.