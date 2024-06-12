Celebrity

Triple Threat Romance Drama: Kang Hoon, Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook to star alongside each other in ‘To My Harry’

ByLydia Koh

June 13, 2024

Genie TV’s upcoming original drama ‘To My Harry’ (working title) is penned by Han Garam and directed by Jeong Ji Hyun and Heo Seok Won.

The story revolves around announcer Eun Ho (played by Shin Hye Sun), who has developed a new personality due to a profound emotional wound, and her ex-boyfriend Hyun Oh (played by Lee Jin Wook), who hides his own scars.

This drama promises a refreshing, healing romance.

In ‘My Dear Harry,’ Kang Hoon plays Kang Joo Yeon, an announcer and Military Academy graduate.

Joo Yeon, characterized by his simple appearance and cold demeanour, has remained single and led a lonely life, having attended boys’ middle school, boys’ high school, and the Military Academy.

Viewers are intrigued about why Joo Yeon chose a career as an announcer instead of becoming an officer and how his challenging interactions with female colleagues will unfold into romance.

Photo: Instagram/Kang Hoon

Unique acting style

Kang Hoon has demonstrated his acting range across various genres in numerous works, including The Red Sleeve, Little Women, The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, and A Time Called You.

His unique acting style has captivated audiences domestically and internationally, and there is keen interest in his transformation for this new role.

‘My Dear Harry’ will be available on Genie TV, Genie TV Mobile, and ENA in the second half of 2024.

Known for historical dramas

Kang Hoon is a rising South Korean actor known for his performances, particularly in historical dramas. Born in 1991, he graduated with a degree in Theatre & Film from the University of Suwon and is signed with Npio.

‘The Red Sleeve’ (2021), ‘A Time Called You’ (2023), and ‘The Secret Romantic Guesthouse’ (2023) have garnered Kang Hoon a great deal of recognition. He has also showcased his versatility in ‘Little Women’ (2022) and ‘You Are My Spring’ (2021).

Recently, he joined the variety show ‘Running Man’ as a temporary member following Jun So Min’s departure in May 2024.

ByLydia Koh

