Tributes pour in for Sumo Salad owner Jane Lee; MOM investigating alleged fake workplace injury claim

SINGAPORE: Since Jane Lee passed away on Jul 19 (Saturday), many online expressed not only shock and grief but also honoured the owner of Sumo Salad, describing her as “one of the kindest” women they have ever met.

Ms Lee, a mother of two young children, was in her 40s when she passed away.

Prior to her death, she posted on Facebook about a workplace injury case in which a Sumo Salad employee allegedly staged an accident two days before her contract ended. The employee was said to have carried out the scheme with her husband and with the help of a firm that Ms Lee claimed “coaches individuals on how to exploit injury claims for compensation.”

“To the Singapore Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Singapore Police Force, I respectfully urge you to investigate this case thoroughly. I fear that I will not be the last victim, and these individuals may continue to exploit other unsuspecting small businesses in similar ways,” she wrote in her final Facebook post, dated Jul 17.

On Monday (Jul 21), the MOM extended condolences to Ms Lee’s family and said it was looking into the alleged fraudulent work injury claim. The ministry added that the employee was covered under the Work Injury Compensation (WIC) Act and that it is working with the insurer to assess the validity of the case.

“MOM will not hesitate to take parties found culpable for abusing the WIC system to task. Employers can approach MOM for help if they have concerns over fraudulent claims by their employees,” it said.

Honouring Ms Lee

Food guru and Makansutra founder KF Seetoh wrote in a Facebook post that he had met Ms Lee twice.

“She did not come on with such warmth (and) sincerity with the hope of getting publicity from me… Just potentially as a good friend.

“I don’t know what really happened but no healthy person dies a day after putting up a desperate n help seeking post. RIP Jane and God bless your soul.”

Melvin Chew, the owner of Teochew Braised Duck and Kway Chap stall at Chinatown Complex Food Centre and founder of the Hawkers United-Dabao 2020 Facebook group, wrote, “Jane is one of the kindest lady who I know, whenever there are post on hawkers or people in need of help she will (initiate) to help. My Deepest condolences to Jane’s family.”

“Jane was kind and big-hearted. Her magnanimity was endearing. In everything, she thought, spoke, and did to others as she would have them think, speak, or do to her. This was her life’s principle. The tenet that guided her walk in life. In fact, there was so much to admire about Jane. She did what she loved — to serve up healthy and delicious food. She was a beacon of assurance and hope. Whenever she saw a need, she would do her best to meet it. She was artful in running her business and gave back to the elderly and less privileged in society. She was one of us. The big tent of small business owners in Singapore,” reads another Facebook post.

Many others are calling for justice for Ms. Lee and hoping for better protection for business owners who find themselves in the same situation.

On Reddit, others have spoken about the stresses of being in the food and beverage industry.

“Sad. It is stressful enough to raise kids. What more be a f&b owner?” wrote one.

“I think this topic needs to enter public discourse, on social media, and, overall, more light needs to be shed on this,” chimed in another.

“The authorities need to get to the bottom of this matter. Otherwise, it would blow up and cause a big headache for MOM. If that worker did indeed fake an injury claim, then she and her accomplices need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of our laws. Singapore has a reputation for being tough on crime. We need to send a very clear message to such people,” opined a Reddit user.

“Now that MOM has acknowledged and responded to this, it will be better if there is a rule or framework to prevent those parasites from harming SG F&B industry,” another commenter wrote. /TISG

Read also: Heartfelt tributes pour in for Sim Lim ice cream uncle Ah Boon who passes away at 92