Iconic Pulau Ubin dog Kopi-O passes away; netizens pay tribute

Facebook posts, photo album recall "friendliest iconic dog in Pulau Ubin"

Photo: FB screengrab/Cherlynn Sim, Paul Ko, Tiffany Lum

Hana O

Singapore – The death of a well-loved dog who made many friends in the town area of Pulau Ubin sparked a flurry of online tributes.

Facebook user Eugene Beh uploaded a post on Wednesday (Feb 3) reporting that the “friendliest iconic dog in Pulau Ubin” had passed away. A separate post by Facebook user Terence Tan on the same day confirmed the sad news.

“RIP Kopi-O. Son of NiNi (年年) and DuaTao (大頭) who made many friends between the Mountain Bike Trail, to Jelutong, and the town area of Pulau Ubin,” said Mr Tan.

According to Mr Tan, Kopi-O was hit by a van that morning. “Various Ubin community members brought him to a vet to try and rescue him,” he wrote.

Kopi-O “passed on” from injuries after the accident, added Mr Tan. In his post, he attached videos of Kopi-O and his brother Teh-C when they were still puppies.

Mr Tan has compiled an album in his Facebook account entitled “Kopi-O” and it is steadily getting filled with photos contributed by members of the public.

Here’s a photo of Kopi-O chilling with volunteers from Jelutong.

Photo: FB screengrab/Michael Ng and Paul Ko

Kopi-O was always ready for a photoshoot and would give his best smile.

Photo: FB screengrab/Tiffany Lum

When not accompanying travellers, Kopi-O’s favourite pastime was wading in the water.

Photo: FB screengrab/Weilee Yap

Netizens also reminisced about their treasured moments with Kopi-O. “I was blessed to have Kopi-O accompany me and my team through the toughest days of OBS just a few months ago,” shared Facebook user Hkm Luc. “I’ve never really been into dogs, but he was just the sweetest.”/TISG

