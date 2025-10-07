// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Traveloka's 10.10 travel sale
Photo: Traveloka
Traveloka’s 10.10 travel sale offers up to 50% off flights, hotels and activities across APAC for Singapore travellers

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Traveloka launched its 10.10 travel sale, which runs until this Friday (Oct 10), offering up to 50% off flights, hotels, and activities across the Asia Pacific. 

This comes as more Singaporeans are seeking wellness breaks as a way to rest, recharge, and prioritise well-being, according to new data from the Southeast Asian travel platform.

As part of the campaign, Traveloka is offering S$100 off flights during Singapore Airlines’ Airline Super Brand Days on Oct 8 and 9, with one-way fares starting from S$129 to Hanoi, S$156 to Bangkok, S$168 to Bali, S$176 to Seoul, and S$215 to Sydney.

Singapore travellers going to Hanoi can dine with locals for an authentic food experience through Traveloka’s private culinary exploration tour or try a “sleepcation” aboard Vietnam’s premier sleeper train from Hanoi to Sapa.

Meanwhile, those who want to experience the “Venice of the East” can take a half-day Bangkok canal tour with a halal buffet lunch and join a fruit and vegetable carving workshop at Siam Carving Academy.

See also  Are China’s EV price cuts going too far? Chinese official calls on automakers for ‘rational competition’

For Singaporeans interested in exploring Bali, travellers can join a coffee tour in Kintamani, Bali’s central highlands, to explore coffee plantations and scenic rice terraces, or visit Sababay Winery for a wine tour and tasting.

Singapore travellers can also rent a hanbok and walk through the courtyards of Gyeongbokgung Palace, join a K-Pop dance class and video shoot experience in Seoul, or have breakfast with koalas at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo and take a helicopter tour over Sydney’s landmarks such as the Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

“Through our 10.10 Travel Sale, we want to make these restorative travel experiences more accessible and affordable, while also contributing to the growth of the tourism ecosystem across Asia Pacific,” said Traveloka’s vice president of commercial, Baidi Li. /TISG

Read also: Cathay Pacific launches “Tripment” campaign with S$50 flight discount for Singapore’s under-vacationing workaholics

